"Up and away" - A lifelong dream with a risk: these Swiss families dare to make a new start
Carlotta Henggeler
30.12.2025
The SRF ratings hit "Auf und davon" starts its 17th season in 2026. For six episodes, viewers will accompany adventurous Swiss people on their way to Costa Rica, France and the USA - with all the ups, downs and surprises of life abroad.
From Thun to Colorado, USA
With two cats, a horse and a lot of pioneering spirit: Mirjam and Marc Dunkel venture a new start on a ranch in Colorado (USA). Together with the owners, they not only set up an event venue for weddings, but also manage the guest operations - even in the freezing cold winter. The biggest challenge comes in summer: a wedding with a hundred guests. Will they manage all the preparations for the big party in time?
From Sugiez FR to Costa Rica
Pura vida with obstacles: The Burkhalter family dares to make a new start on the coast of Costa Rica - but even before they arrive properly, the dream is almost shattered. Mother Nadine leaves alone with the children, while father Michel stays in Switzerland. When he arrives, he is suddenly refused entry at the airport in San José. While son Nathan starts pre-school, the family looks for a new home - and is soon faced with a difficult decision: do they buy a hotel? Will the family take this big step?
From Laufen BL to Burgundy in France
House sold, caravan packed: Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from the Basel region are venturing a new start in France.
After more than 30 camping trips across the country, they want to take over their own campsite in Burgundy - and turn their passion into a career. But shortly before the contract is signed, the plan starts to falter. The dream threatens to burst before the adventure really begins.