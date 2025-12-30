"Up and Away": start of the 17th season in 2026 Marc and Mirjam Dunkel with their horse in Colorado. The Thun couple have taken over a ranch. Image: SRF A tiny house is Mirjam and Marc Dunkel's future home. Image: SRF En Guetä: Mirjam and Marc Dunkel at breakfast in their new home on the ranch in Colorado. Image: SRF Nadine and Michel Burkhalter emigrate from Sugiez FR to Costa Rica with their boys. Image: SRF The Burkhalters celebrate Nathan's first day of school in Costa Rica. Image: SRF Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from Laufen BL venture a new start in France. They want to take over a campsite in Burgundy. Image: SRF Departure into the unknown: How are Sibylle, Thomas and their dogs coping with the new start in France? Image: SRF "Up and Away": start of the 17th season in 2026 Marc and Mirjam Dunkel with their horse in Colorado. The Thun couple have taken over a ranch. Image: SRF A tiny house is Mirjam and Marc Dunkel's future home. Image: SRF En Guetä: Mirjam and Marc Dunkel at breakfast in their new home on the ranch in Colorado. Image: SRF Nadine and Michel Burkhalter emigrate from Sugiez FR to Costa Rica with their boys. Image: SRF The Burkhalters celebrate Nathan's first day of school in Costa Rica. Image: SRF Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from Laufen BL venture a new start in France. They want to take over a campsite in Burgundy. Image: SRF Departure into the unknown: How are Sibylle, Thomas and their dogs coping with the new start in France? Image: SRF

The SRF ratings hit "Auf und davon" starts its 17th season in 2026. For six episodes, viewers will accompany adventurous Swiss people on their way to Costa Rica, France and the USA - with all the ups, downs and surprises of life abroad.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 17th season of "Auf und davon", SRF once again accompanies Swiss families on their courageous new beginnings abroad - including in Costa Rica, France and the USA.

The Burkhalter family experiences a stressful separation and bureaucratic hurdles in Costa Rica, while the Dunkel family builds up a ranch with an event business in Colorado.

In France, Sibylle and Thomas' dream of owning their own campsite threatens to fail before it even begins.

The first episode of the six-part series can be seen on SRF 1 from Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 20:05. Show more

From Thun to Colorado, USA

Mirjam and Marc Dunkel emigrate to a ranch in Colorado. SRF

With two cats, a horse and a lot of pioneering spirit: Mirjam and Marc Dunkel venture a new start on a ranch in Colorado (USA). Together with the owners, they not only set up an event venue for weddings, but also manage the guest operations - even in the freezing cold winter. The biggest challenge comes in summer: a wedding with a hundred guests. Will they manage all the preparations for the big party in time?

From Sugiez FR to Costa Rica

Nadine and Michel Burkhalter emigrate from Sugiez FR to Costa Rica with their boys. SRF

Pura vida with obstacles: The Burkhalter family dares to make a new start on the coast of Costa Rica - but even before they arrive properly, the dream is almost shattered. Mother Nadine leaves alone with the children, while father Michel stays in Switzerland. When he arrives, he is suddenly refused entry at the airport in San José. While son Nathan starts pre-school, the family looks for a new home - and is soon faced with a difficult decision: do they buy a hotel? Will the family take this big step?

From Laufen BL to Burgundy in France

Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin emigrate to France. They want to take over a campsite there. SRF

House sold, caravan packed: Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from the Basel region are venturing a new start in France.

After more than 30 camping trips across the country, they want to take over their own campsite in Burgundy - and turn their passion into a career. But shortly before the contract is signed, the plan starts to falter. The dream threatens to burst before the adventure really begins.

