Sarah Jessica Parker - a look at her unforgettable looks At the MET Gala 2024 entitled "The Garden of Time", Sarah Jessica Parker wore a spectacular sculptural dress. It was a model encrusted with crystals by Richard Quinn. Image: IMAGO/Everett Collection At the same event in 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker drew inspiration from American history and opted for a dress reminiscent of the work of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln's dressmaker. Image: KEYSTONE A dress that Carrie Bradshaw would certainly have liked. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a silk dress with puffed sleeves by Elie Saab on the red carpet of the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in New York. Image: KEYSTONE Sarah Jessica doesn't shy away from color or volume. The actress appeared at the NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2019 in this shimmering gown with flounces by Zac Posen. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.Red At the MET Gala 2018, entitled "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination", Sarah Jessica Parker hit the mark: she wore a metallic brocade dress by Dolce & Gabbana with three-quarter sleeves and a long train, which was completely covered in gold embroidery and red hearts. Image: KEYSTONE Even though the color white featured heavily at the 2017 Golden Globes, Sarah Jessica Parker still caused question marks as she opted for a wedding dress from Vera Wang's latest collection. Image: KEYSTONE On the red carpet of the 2016 MET Gala, which was held under the motto "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology", Sarah Jessica Parker appeared in an outfit consisting of capri pants and a coat with romantic sleeves. A look that didn't go down well with everyone. Image: KEYSTONE Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet at the 2015 MET Gala, whose theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass", in an Asian-inspired dress and with a "flame" hat by Philip Treacy. Image: KEYSTONE In 2014, you could also count on the "Sex & The City" star to take it to the extreme. The gala was dedicated to Charles James, the pioneering designer of the 20th century, and the dress by Oscar de la Renta was a nod to James' famous silhouette: tight-fitting corsets and swinging skirts. Image: KEYSTONE The American actress held a private memorial service for British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who died on February 11, 2010, at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on September 20, 2010. Image: KEYSTONE Signature style: The voluminous skirts worn by Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City" were copied worldwide in the 2000s. The "Carrie style " remains unforgotten. Image: KEYSTONE Neon, asymmetrical and pleated: At the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker opted for a Y2K-inspired dress. Image: KEYSTONE At the 2010 Oscars, the actress looked like a Greek goddess in her strapless dress by Chanel. Image: KEYSTONE Sarah Jessica Parker caused a stir on the 2009 Oscars red carpet when she wore a fitted Dior gown with a crystal-studded bustier. Image: KEYSTONE Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes in a scene from 2008's Sex and the City: The Movie. Carrie wears an outfit that could be worn in 2025, as peplum dresses are back in fashion. Image: KEYSTONE Actresses Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall in a scene from "Sex The City - The Movie". Carrie Bradshaw, who is known for playing with styles, creates a masculine-feminine style thanks to a casually worn tie. From "Sex and the City" to the red carpets - when you talk about Sarah Jessica Parker, there's no getting around fashion. To mark her 60th birthday, we take a look at her most iconic outfits.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you The actress is celebrating a milestone birthday and can look back on an impressive fashion career.

In "Sex and The City" , she set new standards and became a style role model for a generation.

Unforgettable red carpet appearances: Parker regularly wowed with daring outfits on the red carpet.

She is one of the undisputed stars of the Met Gala, where fashion meets art and every outfit becomes a statement.

Even at 60, Sarah Jessica Parker remains a defining figure in the fashion industry. Show more

Anyone who loved "Sex and the City" in the 2000s did so not only because of the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends, but also because of the outlandish looks created by stylist Patricia Field.

Carrie mixed and matched unexpectedly, broke the rules and set trends with outfits that achieved cult status. Her white tulle skirt from the opening credits of the series remains unforgotten - one of the most iconic pieces in the history of "Sex and the City".

After the show aired, the flared skirt became a must-have for anyone who loves a feminine, glamorous style - often worn as a style break with a plain T-shirt or sweatshirt.

Bold, eclectic, glamorous and above all unforgettable - Carrie's outfits already contained many key elements of the Y2K trend that is booming, especially among Gen Z: low-cut pants, eye-catching prints, baguette bags... A style that shaped an entire era and has been celebrating a huge comeback since 2021 thanks to TikTok and nostalgia for the 2000s.

Tulle skirt and Y2K elements

After the series ended, Sarah Jessica Parker brought Carrie back to life in three films, most recently in "And Just Like That" in 2021. But she also remained a fixture in the fashion world off screen.

She has long since cemented her status as a fashion icon - walking the most prestigious red carpets and being one of the undisputed stars of the Met Gala, where fashion meets art and every outfit takes extravagance to a new level.

Of course, not all her looks were uncontroversial - some found them too daring, too eccentric - but just like Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker plays with fashion, combines unconventionally and wears everything with a self-confident ease.

As she celebrates her 60th birthday, it's time to take another look at her most memorable looks - and see why, 24 years after "Sex and the City", she is still an undisputed fashion inspiration.

