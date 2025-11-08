The British archaeologist Percy Fawcett set off in 1925 in search of the legendary "City of Z" - and never returned. Today, modern laser technology shows that there really were once large cities in the jungle.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Hollywood film factory turned archaeologist and explorer Percy Fawcett into a hero - but there is more to "The Lost City of Z" than just a legend.

Modern researchers are discovering more and more remains of settlements in the rainforest that indicate that huge cities have existed in the heart of Brazil for thousands of years.

What began as a myth becomes a scientific sensation - and suddenly brings the city of Z closer than ever before. Show more

The idea of hidden cities in the Amazon jungle has fascinated people for centuries.

Particularly famous is the story of the British explorer Percy Fawcett, who searched for the legendary "City of Z" in the early 20th century - and disappeared without a trace in the jungle.

The allure of the unknown also inspired Hollywood: the film 'The Lost City of Z' (2016) tells the story of Fawcett - impressively played by Charlie Hunnam - and his life-threatening expedition into the heart of the Amazon.

In 1924, Percy Fawcett sets off with his son Jack and his son's friend Raleigh Rimmel to Brazil's Mato Grosso in the southwestern Amazon region to find the city of "Z" - the three men have been missing ever since. Image: IMAGO/Gemini Collection

Reports of huge settlements in the Amazon were long considered pure myths, but modern LiDAR technology shows that there were indeed large, highly developed cities in the jungle.

Science in transition

These new discoveries are fundamentally changing our image of the Amazon region:

Until the late 1980s, the rainforest was considered an untouched wilderness, too humid and nutrient-poor to sustainably feed large communities.

How the LiDAR laser works: LiDAR ("Light Detection and Ranging") emits laser pulses that are reflected by the ground. This produces a high-precision 3D image of the landscape. In the Amazon rainforest, LiDAR penetrates the "green curtain" - the layers of vegetation can simply be masked out on the computer.

But high-precision laser images from the air show a different picture - a densely populated area with a sophisticated road network, irrigation systems and agricultural land.

Researchers speak of a "forgotten civilization" that did not destroy the rainforest, but lived in harmony with it.

You can find out more about the search for traces of the hidden city of Z and the spectacular new discoveries in our video explainer.

Further reading: - David Grann, The Lost City of Z, paperback, ISBN 978-1-398-54066-8

