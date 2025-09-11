With "The Long Walk", another Stephen King adaptation will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2025 - and it's not for the faint-hearted. blue News tells you what you need to be prepared for.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Long Walk" depicts a dystopian future in which young people have to fight for their lives in a deadly marching match.

The screenplay is based on a novel that King published in 1979 under his pseudonym Richard Bachman.

"The Long Walk" depicts a future in which a totalitarian regime forces a hundred young men to march for days without rest. Those who cannot keep up the pace are shot. This merciless competition is staged with an intensity that gets under your skin right from the start.

The film is based on the book "The Long Walk", which Stephen King published under his pseudonym Richard Bachman. In German-speaking countries, the book is known under the title "Todesmarsch". Since the late 1980s, there have been repeated plans to turn the story into a movie - but they have failed every time. Not an uncommon occurrence with material by Stephen King.

Now Francis Lawrence, an experienced director, is taking a chance on the story. The US American is responsible for major blockbusters such as "Hunger Games" and "Constantine".

In his production of "The Long Walk", Lawrence relies less on classic horror shocks and more on an oppressive atmosphere and tension that builds scene by scene.

The acting in the new film is also impressive: Cooper Hoffman as Ray Garraty and David Jonsson as Peter McVries can be seen in the leading roles. Mark Hamill, world-famous as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, causes a particular stir in the role of the ice-cold Major.

