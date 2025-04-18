What does it take to save a frog's life? A fluorescent vest, a good dose of courage - and the realization that being considerate on the road means more than driving at 50 km/h.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two volunteer amphibian rescuers protect frogs, toads and newts from death on the road between Wetzikon and Bäretswil at night with headlamps and buckets.

The night-time rescue operation is not only dangerous for the animals - even wearing high-visibility vests, the helpers are often barely noticed by passing cars.

The report shows impressively how lives can be saved with simple commitment and consideration in road traffic - and provides surprising insights into the nocturnal commitment to amphibians. Show more

9 p.m., somewhere between Wetzikon and Bäretswil. I meet Katja and Katja - two volunteer amphibian rescuers who want to save the lives of dozens of frogs, toads and newts tonight.

Our equipment: high-visibility vests, headlamps and two buckets. One for toads and newts, the other - with a lid - for the frogs. Because they like to hop out again.

My first time with a toad

After just a few minutes, one of the Katjas presses a toad into my hand. I take off my glove - yes, really - and feel the animal on my skin. Warty and surprisingly "slippery".

So that evening, I not only learn what a toad feels like, but also the difference: toads crawl. Frogs jump.

Dangerous crossing - for humans and animals

While we pick up animals and bring them safely to the other side, cars whiz past us at 80 mph. Despite wearing fluorescent vests, we often feel overlooked.

What many people don't know is that even the blast from a car can kill a small frog.

More from the night in the video

After three hours, I'm tired - and impressed. By the commitment of these helpers. By the animals' instinct for survival. And how little it actually takes to save lives. Sometimes it's enough to simply take your foot off the gas.

You can see how many animals we were able to save - and the surprising scenes that took place by the roadside - in the video.

More videos from the department