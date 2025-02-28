For blue News editor Roman Müller, the Oscar-nominated drama "Sing Sing" is a blessing in terms of simplicity. A particularly authentically told story that touches the heart.

Films that are not only based on true events, but also show people playing themselves:

This is often particularly touching. This is also the case in "Sing Sing". The moving drama tells the story of a prisoner theater group and has been nominated for three Oscars.

Actor Colman Domingo could win one of them as the leading actor - even if he is the clear outsider for the win.

He gives an intense performance as inmate John "Divine G" Whitfield in "Sing Sing". He also exists in real life, worked on the movie and can be seen in a small cameo appearance.

This is what "Sing Sing" is about

According to Whitfield, he is wrongly imprisoned in a high-security prison for murder. His work in a theater group gives him a sense of purpose.

One day, the cantankerous inmate Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin joins the theater program and the group's work is thrown off balance.

Maclin - who plays himself in the movie as well as other characters - convinces the others not to perform Shakespeare or other dramas for a change, but a wild comedy that includes pirates and gladiators as well as horror legend Freddie Krueger. "I mean, we deal with trauma, drama and tragedy every day," he says.

These dramas of the individual characters are touched on again and again, but are not at the center of the story. Instead, the playful, sometimes chaotic process of theater rehearsals is shown intensively. In between, a special, ultimately surprising dynamic unfolds between Whitfield and Maclin.

Theater in prison - the real background

The theater group is part of the "Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA)" program, which was founded in 1996 in the real "Sing Sing" prison in the US state of New York. It aims to teach life skills to offenders through the arts.

On its website, the program writes: "RTA demonstrates that a human dignity-based approach is far more successful than a punishment-based approach. Less than 3 percent of RTA members return to prison, compared to the national recidivism rate of 60 percent."

Greg Kwedar's film is worth watching because it gives an interesting insight into this work. And because it is full of diverse, authentic characters. In addition to Domingo's nomination, "Sing Sing" is also nominated for Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Song.

"Sing Sing" opens in cinemas on February 27.

