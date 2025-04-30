A group of washed-up superheroes try to polish up the battered Marvel image. The "Thunderbolts" around Hollywood star Florence Pugh are refreshingly different and could actually be a real cinematic bright spot.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you With "Thunderbolts", Marvel enters the final phase of the sobering fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the film offers some positive surprises.

Hollywood star Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two) leads a group of washed-up superheroes who band together in times of need.

The unusually dark tone and a certain psychological depth provide a breath of fresh air and have the potential to improve the battered Marvel image somewhat. Show more

The new Marvel film "Thunderbolts" was originally intended to conclude the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Since "Blade" was postponed, it is now the penultimate of this phase.

In the film, a team of antiheroes including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker aka U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) team up. They are recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a shady CIA director, for a dangerous mission. They not only have to face external threats, but also their own inner demons and dark past.

What happens when two clones face each other?

"Thunderbolts" sets itself apart from previous Marvel films with its more serious tone and focus on psychological depth. With its neurotic and at times even depressive characters, it is reminiscent of Zack Snyder's "Watchmen" (2009) and, in places, the acclaimed Prime series "The Boyz". Nevertheless, the film also contains many traditional Marvel elements such as mass appeal, albeit not always very fresh humor and elaborate, realistic-looking action scenes. In terms of quality, the film could actually manage to polish up the battered Marvel image somewhat. Will it succeed?

"Thundebolts" will be showing in your blue Cinema movie theater from May 1.

