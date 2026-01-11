"Up and away" 2026: With emigrants from Colorado, Costa Rica and Burgundy Marc and Mirjam Dunkel with their horse in Colorado. The Thun couple have taken over a ranch. Image: SRF A tiny house is the future home of Mirjam and Marc Dunkel. Image: SRF En Guetä: Mirjam and Marc Dunkel at breakfast in their new home on the ranch in Colorado. Image: SRF Nadine and Michel Burkhalter emigrate from Sugiez FR to Costa Rica with their boys. Michel has to return to Switzerland because of the family cat, Nala. Image: SRF Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from Laufen BL venture a new start in France. They want to take over a campsite in Burgundy. Image: SRF How do Sibylle, Thomas and their dogs cope with the new start in France? Will they find their campsite for their emigration adventure? Image: SRF "Up and away" 2026: With emigrants from Colorado, Costa Rica and Burgundy Marc and Mirjam Dunkel with their horse in Colorado. The Thun couple have taken over a ranch. Image: SRF A tiny house is the future home of Mirjam and Marc Dunkel. Image: SRF En Guetä: Mirjam and Marc Dunkel at breakfast in their new home on the ranch in Colorado. Image: SRF Nadine and Michel Burkhalter emigrate from Sugiez FR to Costa Rica with their boys. Michel has to return to Switzerland because of the family cat, Nala. Image: SRF Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from Laufen BL venture a new start in France. They want to take over a campsite in Burgundy. Image: SRF How do Sibylle, Thomas and their dogs cope with the new start in France? Will they find their campsite for their emigration adventure? Image: SRF

Adventure abroad: Whether it's a horse ranch in the USA, a campsite in France or a beer garden in Costa Rica - Swiss emigrants are hoping for a new life. But the start is anything but easy.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Burkhalter family initially fail to enter Costa Rica due to missing documents for their cat, but are later able to continue their emigration adventure.

Mirjam and Marc Dunkel start with an investor visa on a horse ranch in the USA; their new start depends heavily on the success of their project.

Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from the Basel area are living in a caravan and are still looking unsuccessfully for a campsite in France for their new start. The second episode of "Auf und davon" aired on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 8.55 pm on SRF1. Show more

Mirjam and Marc Dunkel from Thun, the Burkhalter family from Sugiez FR and Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin from Laufen BL have a shared dream: they are emigrating, leaving their old, safe life in Switzerland behind and daring to make a fresh start abroad.

A first look at the foreign adventure of the "Auf und davon" emigrants from the 17th season shows: Starting a new life abroad is anything but easy.

For the Burkhalter family from the canton of Fribourg, their emigration adventure comes to an abrupt end: family father Michel is denied entry to Costa Rica because his cat Nala allegedly has no papers - after a 26-hour journey, he heads straight back to Switzerland. The family with their two little boys Ben and Nathan are on edge, tears of disappointment flow. Michel Burkhalter wanted to celebrate his 45th birthday at his new place of residence.

For Michel, this means: back to square one. He has to go back to the animal hospital to organize the missing documents. A bureaucratic gauntlet begins. A start with tears of disappointment and stumbling blocks for the young family from Sugiez FR.

After another flight home, the happy ending for the Burkhalters. Michel and his darling Nala arrive safe and sound in Costa Rica - the adventure can continue. The family of four dreams of a spacious house with a pool. They plan to offer hotel suites on their property, and Michel dreams of a beer garden in Costa Rica. But they still need to find the right piece of land. A simple task or a complicated matter? We'll find out in the next few episodes.

A new start in the USA thanks to investment - a risk?

Mirjam Dunkel from Thun is a big horse fan and had already been to the USA 20 to 30 times before emigrating. There she fell in love with the vastness of the country and the way of life.

Now, together with her husband Marc, the ex-policewoman is making a fresh start in Colorado - on a gigantic horse ranch, a real adventure paradise for Western fans. The Dunkels have bought into the ranch project and plan to expand the offer together with the American co-owners. Their vision: to build an additional wedding location.

It was only thanks to their investment that they were able to obtain a residence permit, a business visa in the USA in the age of Donald Trump. Before the adventure can begin, Miriam Dunkel has to get her beloved horse out of quarantine in Chicago. A 17-hour journey through 4 states lies ahead. The entry for her beloved steed is successful and the Swiss horse arrives safely in Colorado, south of the Rocky Mountains. Here, gelding Metameta can live with Mirjam, which was not possible in Switzerland.

Will the Dunkels settle in well - and will their work and investment pay off? That remains to be seen in the next episodes of "Up and Away".

A new start with hurdles for Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin

Basel-based adventurers Sibylle Luisi and Thomas Neyerlin dream of a charming campsite with a small restaurant in France. To this end, they have sublet their house in Laufen and put their furniture in storage for the time being.

The couple now live in a caravan - nothing new for the couple, who have already traveled extensively in France. Now they have pooled their savings and are planning to buy a campsite in Burgundy.

Not an easy undertaking at all. An initial offer has already fallen through. They have already spent two months living in a cramped camper van. How much longer will it take to find the perfect location for their new start in France? Despite their positive attitude, the couple are on pins and needles because they want to get going as soon as possible. They can hardly wait for their new adventure. But for now, patience is required.

More videos from the department