Hardly anyone in Switzerland knows anything about Liechtenstein, one of Switzerland's five neighboring countries. Now blue News editor Bruno Bötschi has been given a tour of the country by a genuine Liechtenstein native.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland has five neighboring countries, but one of them seems to be a mystery to many people in this country: the Principality of Liechtenstein,

This could have something to do with the fact that Liechtenstein is only the sixth smallest country in the world and is therefore underestimated by many Swiss people.

Vanessa Büchel , news editor and a true Liechtenstein native, is no longer willing to let this sit. She invites her editorial colleague Bruno Bötschi on a trip to the country.

Meanwhile, Bötschi gets into trouble just before customs because he has forgotten his passport at home. Show more

Don't worry, the problem with the forgotten passport is quickly solved: the borders between the Principality of Liechtenstein and Switzerland have been open since the two countries signed a customs treaty in 1923.

Many decades earlier, Liechtenstein was still more oriented towards Austria - because of the Princely Family. But, as I said, that was a long time ago.

Just over 40,000 people live in the 160 square kilometer Ländle. And you know what: Liechtensteiners are all on first-name terms. Well, no rule without exception.

The few exceptions live in Vaduz Castle. This bastion sits enthroned on the steep rocky ridge above the capital Vaduz.

Europe's richest monarchy lives in the Ländle

The castle is privately owned and home to the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, Europe's richest monarchical dynasty. This also has to do with the fact that the Princely Family does not have to pay taxes.

This has contributed and continues to contribute enormously to their billion-dollar fortune. Their LGT Bank in Vaduz has become a global player in wealth management.

So it comes as no surprise that the Princely Family prefers to keep to itself: A sign warns against approaching. "No castle tours" can be read on it in three languages.

But who wants to visit a castle that is over 700 years old when a genuine Liechtenstein lady is guiding you through the Ländle instead? Exactly.

On the journey through the Principality, it quickly becomes clear: Liechtenstein offers more than just banks. Much more.

In the video, Vanessa Büchel and Bruno Bötschi take you on an entertaining journey through the sixth smallest country in the world and who knows, maybe they were allowed to pay a visit to the Prince after all ...

