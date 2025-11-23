Turbulent "Farmer, single, looking for" A relationship test in Canada, a failure in Thurgau and a reunion with a cult couple
Carlotta Henggeler
23.11.2025
From Canadian relationship building to love frustration in Thurgau - the latest episode of "Bauer, single, sucht" shows once again how close heartache and heartbreak are. There is also a reunion with a cult couple.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In Canada, Conny and Lucas plan to extend their house together as a test of their relationship before setting off on a road trip.
- In Thurgau, cowboy Jonny's fourth date ends without love - and there's no spark with Andrea either.
- Cult couple Sepp and Claudia meet up again after a period of radio silence and decide to plan trips together despite past disappointments.
In Canada, Conny and Lucas make big renovation and vacation plans, in Thurgau Jonny and Andrea have a bitter talk - and cult couple Sepp and Claudia meet up again.
In Canada, Conny (57) and her sweetheart Lucas face an endurance test. The 60-year-old has said goodbye to Switzerland and moved in with his sweetheart on the Giga farm. However, he has never been there for more than three weeks at a time.
Expanding the property is on the Swiss abroad's agenda. Conny jokingly says: "If you want to find out whether a relationship will last, you go on vacation together - or you build something together." They have turned the tables - first they are extending the house, then they are going on a road trip. Lucas jokes: "If it works out and we don't throw the hammer at each other."
But there's a good chance that the Canadian adventurers' plans will work out - after all, humor helps in almost any situation. It quickly becomes clear that the two get on extremely well on all levels.
Lonely cowboy from Thurgau ... stays lonely
Single cowboy Jonny from Thurgau has met a total of four ladies. And even the fourth date failed to ignite the fire of love in Jonny's heart.
But first things first: At first, Regula and Karin wanted to date lonesome Jonny and get into his hotti, or hot tub, with him. But nothing more than the water got hot ... Then cowgirl Cecile tried her luck in love - and failed.
Finally, dog owner Andrea gives it a go. And she also packs her bags in disappointment - Jonny and Andrea's dogs get on better than the two owners.
Reunion with cult couple Sepp and Claudia
The surprise on "Bauer, single, sucht": Marco Fritsche pays a visit to farmer Sepp from the canton of Uri. He had fallen in love with farm lady Claudia - and things seemed to be going well.
But recently, contact between the two has become weaker and weaker. Claudia also had to undergo several operations - and Sepp, the farmer, didn't visit his lady of the heart despite repeated promises. What's going on?
At an organized reunion, there still seems to be a lot of sympathy between Sepp and Claudia. The couple plan trips together. The dust seems to have settled - for the time being.