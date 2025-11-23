"Bauer, single, sucht": From love high to disaster United in Canada: Lucas has moved to Canada to live with farmer Conny. It's about to start for the two of them: a house extension is imminent. Can the relationship withstand the building stress? Image: CH Media Jonny and Andrea have spoken to each other in Thurgau. The love spark doesn't ignite with farm lady number four either. The reason? Too many differences - and Andrea didn't sense any interest from Jonny. Image: CH Media Jonny from Thurgau looked for love with four candidates - and didn't find it. Image: CH Media Cult couple Sepp and Claudia meet again. The two have seen less of each other recently. Is everything good between them? TV host Marco Fritsche asks the couple. Image: CH Media A happy ending between Claudia and her Sepp? At least for the time being. The couple want to go on trips together again. Image: CH Media "Bauer, single, sucht": From love high to disaster United in Canada: Lucas has moved to Canada to live with farmer Conny. It's about to start for the two of them: a house extension is imminent. Can the relationship withstand the building stress? Image: CH Media Jonny and Andrea have spoken to each other in Thurgau. The love spark doesn't ignite with farm lady number four either. The reason? Too many differences - and Andrea didn't sense any interest from Jonny. Image: CH Media Jonny from Thurgau looked for love with four candidates - and didn't find it. Image: CH Media Cult couple Sepp and Claudia meet again. The two have seen less of each other recently. Is everything good between them? TV host Marco Fritsche asks the couple. Image: CH Media A happy ending between Claudia and her Sepp? At least for the time being. The couple want to go on trips together again. Image: CH Media

From Canadian relationship building to love frustration in Thurgau - the latest episode of "Bauer, single, sucht" shows once again how close heartache and heartbreak are. There is also a reunion with a cult couple.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Canada, Conny and Lucas plan to extend their house together as a test of their relationship before setting off on a road trip.

In Thurgau, cowboy Jonny's fourth date ends without love - and there's no spark with Andrea either.

Cult couple Sepp and Claudia meet up again after a period of radio silence and decide to plan trips together despite past disappointments. Show more

In Canada, Conny and Lucas make big renovation and vacation plans, in Thurgau Jonny and Andrea have a bitter talk - and cult couple Sepp and Claudia meet up again.

In Canada, Conny (57) and her sweetheart Lucas face an endurance test. The 60-year-old has said goodbye to Switzerland and moved in with his sweetheart on the Giga farm. However, he has never been there for more than three weeks at a time.

Expanding the property is on the Swiss abroad's agenda. Conny jokingly says: "If you want to find out whether a relationship will last, you go on vacation together - or you build something together." They have turned the tables - first they are extending the house, then they are going on a road trip. Lucas jokes: "If it works out and we don't throw the hammer at each other."

But there's a good chance that the Canadian adventurers' plans will work out - after all, humor helps in almost any situation. It quickly becomes clear that the two get on extremely well on all levels.

Lonely cowboy from Thurgau ... stays lonely

Single cowboy Jonny from Thurgau has met a total of four ladies. And even the fourth date failed to ignite the fire of love in Jonny's heart.

But first things first: At first, Regula and Karin wanted to date lonesome Jonny and get into his hotti, or hot tub, with him. But nothing more than the water got hot ... Then cowgirl Cecile tried her luck in love - and failed.

Finally, dog owner Andrea gives it a go. And she also packs her bags in disappointment - Jonny and Andrea's dogs get on better than the two owners.

Reunion with cult couple Sepp and Claudia

The surprise on "Bauer, single, sucht": Marco Fritsche pays a visit to farmer Sepp from the canton of Uri. He had fallen in love with farm lady Claudia - and things seemed to be going well.

But recently, contact between the two has become weaker and weaker. Claudia also had to undergo several operations - and Sepp, the farmer, didn't visit his lady of the heart despite repeated promises. What's going on?

At an organized reunion, there still seems to be a lot of sympathy between Sepp and Claudia. The couple plan trips together. The dust seems to have settled - for the time being.

