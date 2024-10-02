The Zurich Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary. There are more stars at the start than there have been for a long time - and not only international but also national film gems await.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich Film Festival has now been running for 20 years, and the stars are once again gathering on the green carpet for the anniversary.

Jude Law, Pamela Anderson, Kate Winslet and Richard Gere visit Switzerland.

Editor Gianluca Izzo gives you his recommendations on which films not to miss this year. Show more

In "The Order", Jude Law hunts Nazi terrorists in the opening film of the Zurich Film Festival. Based on a true story, Law is a convincing law enforcement officer.

Anora" also awaits: the black comedy is about a Russian oligarch's son who falls in love with an American stripper (Mikey Madison). Naturally, his father doesn't like this at all - the culture clash is pre-programmed and as funny as it is fast-paced.

Finally, there is also "The Apprentice", the biopic about Donald Trump's rise to the top of the business world in the USA. Editor Gianluca Izzo gives you an in-depth insight into his personal highlights at this year's ZFF.

Tickets for these films and many more can be found here.

