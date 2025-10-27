A slap in the face for Henssler on "Grill den Henssler" Fair comes first! Steffen Henssler showed mercy before justice: Because it was the first show, he allowed Dochat's dish to be judged. Result: "Team Herrmann". Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich Top Team Chaos? Steffen Henssler (from left), Ralf Zacherl and Ali Güngörmüş tried to beat their opponents in the cooking and quiz disciplines as "Henssler's Dream Team" (VOX). Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich Alexander Herrmann (right), as team leader of "Team Herrmann", offered up two former "The Taste" winners, Lisa Angermann and Jari Dochat. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich This jury had to spoon up what the celebrity chefs had prepared for them: Maya Molcho (from left), Roland Trettl and Johann Lafer. Sonja Zietlow hosted the show. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich In the first round of cooking, Herrmann and Co. were given a good cooking and suffered a 51:68 defeat. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich After some dreariness on the plate in round one, Ali Güngörmüş (left) and Jari Dochat made a culinary "quantum leap" in round two, as Lafer remarked. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich In the final, a three-course meal, the tam chefs Herrmann and Henssler ended up alone in the front line of the kitchen. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich A slap in the face for Henssler on "Grill den Henssler" Fair comes first! Steffen Henssler showed mercy before justice: Because it was the first show, he allowed Dochat's dish to be judged. Result: "Team Herrmann". Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich Top Team Chaos? Steffen Henssler (from left), Ralf Zacherl and Ali Güngörmüş tried to beat their opponents in the cooking and quiz disciplines as "Henssler's Dream Team" (VOX). Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich Alexander Herrmann (right), as team leader of "Team Herrmann", offered up two former "The Taste" winners, Lisa Angermann and Jari Dochat. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich This jury had to spoon up what the celebrity chefs had prepared for them: Maya Molcho (from left), Roland Trettl and Johann Lafer. Sonja Zietlow hosted the show. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich In the first round of cooking, Herrmann and Co. were given a good cooking and suffered a 51:68 defeat. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich After some dreariness on the plate in round one, Ali Güngörmüş (left) and Jari Dochat made a culinary "quantum leap" in round two, as Lafer remarked. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich In the final, a three-course meal, the tam chefs Herrmann and Henssler ended up alone in the front line of the kitchen. Image: RTL/Markus Hertrich

No fewer than nine cooking luminaries were in action on "Henssler's Dream Team" (VOX). But only three were happy to win the trophy. One was "Winner of Hearts", but ultimately came away empty-handed. Fair comes first. But fair doesn't always win.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Show more

Can the cooking show wheel be reinvented? Probably not. But you can polish it up. The launch of the new cooking and quiz show "Henssler's Dream Team", an invention of cooking king Steffen Henssler himself, certainly went down well with the protagonists. Alexander Herrmann, team boss of Henssler's opponents at the start, had a great time: "It's great fun."

The star chef and "The Taste" veteran competed with Lisa Angermann and Jari Dochat against the eponymous dream trio of Steffen Henssler and his best chef buddies Ali Güngörmüş and Ralf Zacherl in what VOX called the "summit meeting of the cooking giants". What the six top chefs cooked up was literally spooned up by the jury. There were also only top experts on the jury panel: TV cooking legend Johann Lafer, restaurant chain owner Haya Molcho and star chef and "First Dates" show host Roland Trettl.

"I'm the only one here who doesn't know anything about cooking," said presenter Sonja Zietlow at the beginning. That was a nice self-awareness. In the new format, however, she was unable to show off either her wonderfully smug tips from the "jungle camp" or the bitingly evil, confident analysis of "Die Verräter". As a dish rating: a bit neither fish nor fowl.

Steffen Henssler self-confident: "This is what winners look like!"

Cooking under time pressure and interludes - fans are of course familiar with this from "Grill den Henssler". But (also) because of "Henssler's Dream Team", firstly the traditional GDH autumn season is no longer taking place anyway and secondly "HD" definitely has its own and new charms. First of all, Henssler didn't cook alone against (mostly) not quite professional sizzlers, but against recognized culinary luminaries - and as a team.

But let's get down to business and into the frying pans. The first task was "Journey to Germany". In a relay format (each chef had five minutes to work solo in the kitchen), something delicious had to be conjured up from pork schnitzel, rutabaga and kale. The challenge was spiced up by two surprise ingredients that were added during the cooking process: Harz cheese and radish. Herrmann was more grim: "Harz cheese? That's a threat. I don't eat anything that stinks on the tongue." Another thing the Franconian doesn't like: the deep-fat fryer. "I'm a two-star chef - I don't deep-fry."

These cheeky remarks naturally add spice to the show. Speakers such as Herrmann, Henssler, Güngörmüş and Johann Lafer on the jury are of course as strong as Henssler's legendary teriyaki mix. Naturally, Henssler was also brash in his approach: "This is what winners look like," he warbled immediately after his team's group bow to greet him.

Lafer: "The music was better than the food"

And it went well at the beginning. Because when Lafer grumbled as he took off his headphones (so as not to hear his fellow judges' verdicts): "The music was better than the food", he was referring to "Team Herrmann". "In a restaurant, I would ask the waiter if he cooked that." Trettl also saw the "Hermänner" clearly behind, only Molcho scored narrowly for the challengers: the "dream team" clearly won 68:51.

But it was no use, because Herrmann & Co. were better in the following quiz. Rather: less bad. Out of six questions, they only answered two correctly, while the "Hensslers" only answered one. This meant that the "Herrmänner" had equalized the score and thus prevented them from losing two minutes of cooking time in the final. Quite valuable time with a required three-course menu.

In round two, the duel between Güngörmüş and Dochat ("The Taste" winner from 2022) was a "quantum leap", much to Lafer's relief. This was also reflected in the points awarded in three categories (appearance, technique, taste), with the taste points counting double. So 120 points were up for grabs per dish. Dochat won 96:93!

Fair gesture: Steffen Henssler spares "Team Herrmann"

But only because Steffen Henssler is fair. Dochat placed all his plates well after the time had expired. According to the rules, the plates should not have been counted. But Henssler showed himself to be a sportsman: "I'm actually tough as nails. But it's the very first show and it's difficult." He allowed the plates to be judged and became a bit of a "winner of hearts". But they usually lose - and so did Henssler's troupe. Because they also lost the quiz, which meant they lost two minutes of the final. Henssler's conclusion: "Me and my generous gesture. That won't happen to me again."

And so it went. In the third cooking course (Zacherl against Lisa Angermann, winner of "The Taste" in 2017 and star chef), there was another defeat for dessert - and a lavish one. "You are dear friends, but that was not your finest hour", Lafer apologized. It was a 71:93 debacle for the "dream team". Herrmann gloated a little: "They're not used to being destroyed like that." The humiliation sank in - and was made even more bitter by another quiz defeat. That meant two more minutes in the final were gone. The main thing "Henssler's Dream Team" and "Grill den Henssler" have in common is that the games outside of the kitchen are extremely important! Henssler admitted: "My God, we're bad at quizzes."

Bitter: The final jury verdict defeats the failure of "Henssler's dream team"

"All cheese", the motto of the final menu, reflected the mood in the Henssler team. Cheese was to be the "star of the plate" in the starter, main course and dessert. The real surprise: despite the time pressure, the "Dreamtime" team conjured up a menu that could hold its own.

Trettl even liked it better than Herrmann's menu: 27:24. But Lafer was "delighted" to see more sophistication in "Team Herrmann": 28:25 for the "Herrmanns". The score was therefore 52:52 before Molcho's final evaluation. "The perfect script", Zietlow recognized. Molcho tipped the scales.

She scored it just 33:31 for "Team Herrmann", a total of 85:83. Henssler ("All good, congratulations") congratulated him warmly, Herrmann grinned as he lifted the fat winner's trophy: "There's the thing!" he was rightly pleased. There could be a rematch soon: at Henssler's debut on "The Taste".

More videos from the department