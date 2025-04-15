Queen Margrethe Queen Margrethe of Denmark attends the inauguration of the new Prins Henriks Skole. The French school, Prins Henriks Skole, was founded in 1954. Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa Queen Margrethe II of Denmark gives a New Year's address at Christian IX's palace, Amalienborg Palace, in 2023. Image: Keld Navntoft/AP/dpa Queen Margrethe leaves the Council of State meeting after signing the abdication declaration in 2024. Image: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa Children wave the Danish national flag on the occasion of Queen Margrethe II's 81st birthday. Image: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AP/dpa Denmark's Queen Margrethe celebrates her 84th birthday together with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Princess Benedikte at Fredensborg Castle. Image: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP/dpa Queen Margrethe Queen Margrethe of Denmark attends the inauguration of the new Prins Henriks Skole. The French school, Prins Henriks Skole, was founded in 1954. Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa Queen Margrethe II of Denmark gives a New Year's address at Christian IX's palace, Amalienborg Palace, in 2023. Image: Keld Navntoft/AP/dpa Queen Margrethe leaves the Council of State meeting after signing the abdication declaration in 2024. Image: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa Children wave the Danish national flag on the occasion of Queen Margrethe II's 81st birthday. Image: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AP/dpa Denmark's Queen Margrethe celebrates her 84th birthday together with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Princess Benedikte at Fredensborg Castle. Image: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP/dpa

Denmark's former Queen Margrethe is unique in many ways. Her departure from the throne was also highly unusual. Now, for the first time, she is celebrating a half-round birthday as a retiree from the throne.

Queen Margrethe celebrates her 85th birthday on April 16, 2024.

The celebrations will be held in private, including a lunch hosted by Frederik and Mary and a dinner with family, friends and representatives of the court.

In January 2024, she vacated the throne for her son King Frederik and his wife Queen Mary. Show more

Queen Margrethe II is no longer on the throne, but she has kept her title and her characteristic smile. So it was all the more touching for millions of Danes when they saw their long-serving head of state sobbing silently with emotion not so long ago. The Queen, always smiling in public, suddenly moved to tears? It had to do with a historic moment and a step that her kingdom had not seen for almost 900 years - an abdication after 52 years of regency.

Margrethe signing her own abdication document and then leaving the room leaning on a cane after her son Frederik took her place and thus her throne: Barely 15 months later, these images have entered the Danish history books. Since then, Margrethe's son has held the title of King Frederik X. (56) and the Kingdom of Denmark - supported by his wife Queen Mary (53) - with flying colors. Meanwhile, Margrethe is enjoying her retirement without having completely retired from the public eye.

Concert by the Life Guards and a wave to her compatriots

On Wednesday (April 16), the former queen will be a proud 85 years old. And retirement or not, there is still a royal tradition for the birthday girl: Margrethe will spend the day together with the royal family at Fredensborg Castle around 30 kilometers north of Copenhagen and, in all likelihood, wave to onlookers who gather in front of the castle in her honour. At lunchtime, she can also look forward to a small concert given by the band of the Royal Life Guards during the changing of the guard.

The rest of the day will be celebrated in private, including a lunch hosted by Frederik and Mary and a dinner with family, friends and representatives of the court. Throughout the country, the Dannebrog, the Danish flag, will also be raised in her honor. All of this should be to the taste of the tradition-conscious Margrethe - and yet many things will feel different, after all it is her first round or semi-circular birthday without responsibility for the throne.

Long time on the throne with plenty of cigarettes

Queen Margrethe held this responsibility for over half a century. Born on April 16, 1940 at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, she ruled her kingdom from the death of her father Frederik IX in 1972 until the aforementioned change of throne in 2024. She was the Danish head of state for 52 years to the day - after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, she even became the longest-serving monarch in the world.

Margrethe proved to be a special, different queen early on. She was and is regarded as pragmatic and unconventional and has also remained true to her preference for eye-catching, colorful clothing. Her penchant for smoking, which she only gave up decades later in 2023 for health reasons, was legendary.

Artistic talent

Margrethe's artistic talent is also exceptional: since the 1970s, she has worked intensively with various art forms, including painting, textiles and book illustrations. Her works can be admired at the National Art Museum in Copenhagen, the Aarhus Art Museum (Aros) and other museums around the country. She also shared a love of art with her husband of many years, Prince Henrik, who died in 2018.

In 2024, Margrethe was even awarded the "Robert", a kind of "Danish Oscar", as costume designer of the year for her costumes for the Netflix film "Ehrengard: The Story of Seduction". Even today, she is a proud representative of the royal family when it comes to cultural matters, for example at a recent inauguration event at Trelleborg Viking Castle.

The end of an era

And the mother of two and grandmother of eight remained exceptionally good at something else well into old age: giving speeches. Her New Year's speeches on New Year's Eve enjoyed cult status in Denmark like "Dinner for One" in Germany. This enthusiasm for her speeches did not wear off over the years, but actually increased. Also because Margrethe always found clear words for current issues - and was always good for a surprise, as she proved in her last New Year's speech.

"I have decided that now is the right time," she said on December 31, 2023, a historic date in Denmark. "On January 14, 2024 - 52 years after I inherited my beloved father - I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik." What Margrethe announced at the time was the first voluntary abdication during the lifetime of a ruler in her kingdom since 1146 - and the end of an era.