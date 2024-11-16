Lucerne is said to be a true winter paradise, according to one ranking. IMAGO/robertharding

In many places, a white Christmas is a thing of the past. But they still exist: the places where this dream is likely to come true. An analysis reveals where you need to travel to.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you An analysis by DFDS reveals the best insider tips for a white Christmas in Europe.

The whole thing was evaluated based on 23 years of weather data - paired with low tourist awareness.

Northern Europe tops the list: The top destinations with a high probability of snow are Kiruna in Sweden, Lillehammer in Norway and Turku in Finland.

Lucerne also makes it into the ranking. Show more

In most places today, a white Christmas seems to be just a faint memory of the past. It is now a case of trembling and hoping until the last minute before the festive season: will the polar vortex bless us with snowy holidays this year? Only time will tell.

But if you don't want to rely on meteorological coincidences at Christmas, it's worth taking a look at the analysis by ferry provider DFDS: a list of places in Europe where it is highly likely to snow at Christmas and which are not too crowded provides inspiration for a winter getaway.

Because it is simply best at home, it is all the more pleasing that a Swiss city makes it into the top ten of the DFDS evaluation.

The north has the whitest Christmas

For the ranking, the company examined 23 years of weather data from 164 European destinations and the extent to which it snowed in these places around the festive season.

The snowfall data for December 25th was decisive for the evaluation. It was then analyzed which places were searched for the least on Google - in order to list real insider tips.

Looking at the top 10, it quickly becomes clear: the north leads the way. However, Brașov in Romania, which may be unknown to many, is surprising. Lucerne makes it to tenth place.

Top 10 cities for a white Christmas in Europe: Kiruna, Sweden: 70 percent chance of snow on December 25 - 100 average Google searches per month.

Lillehammer, Norway: 65 percent chance of snow on December 25 - 120 average Google searches per month.

Turku, Finland: 57% chance of snow on December 25 - 100 average Google searches per month.

Tallinn, Estonia: 57% chance of snow on December 25 - 520 average Google searches per month.

Innsbruck, Austria: 52 percent chance of snow on December 25 - 230 average Google searches per month.

Oslo, Norway : 52% chance of snow on December 25 - 780 average Google searches per month.

Bergen, Norway: 48% chance of snow on December 25 - 500 average Google searches per month.

Brașov, Romania: 43% chance of snow on December 25 - 140 average Google searches per month.

Stavanger, Norway: 43% chance of snow on December 25 - 220 average Google searches per month.

Lucerne, Switzerland: 39 percent chance of snow on December 25 - 190 average Google searches per month. Show more

The Lozärner Wiehnachtsmärt takes place from December 5 to 22. Worth a trip to get in the mood for the festive season. And if you extend your stay, you have a good chance of a white Christmas.

Top 3 cities in Scandinavia

Kiruna is located 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle and is part of Swedish Lapland. Up there, travelers will find a real winter paradise and can look forward to a very high chance of snowfall at Christmas.

Like something out of a movie: Swedish Lapland is home to mounds of snow several meters high. Snuggling up in a hut in front of the fireplace - what could be more cozy? PantherMedia / Vichaya Kiatying-Angsulee

Right behind it is the Norwegian town of Lillehammer, which became famous for the 1994 Winter Olympics. There, too, snow is something you can almost count on. The probability of snow on Christmas Day is particularly high.

In the Norwegian town of Lillehammer, there is a 65 percent chance of snow on December 25. IMAGO/Depositphotos

And then there's Turku in Finland, which few travelers have on their radar. The tourism website "Visit Finland" writes: "Why go to Paris when you have Turku?" Turku is the oldest city in the country and is rich in art, culture and gastronomy. It is quite likely that it will snow there on December 25.

