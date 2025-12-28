Hildegrad Knef experienced a lot in her life. Today, Sunday, December 28, the German actress, singer and author could be celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: Jörg Schmitt/dpa

Today, Sunday, December 28, entertainer Hildegard Knef would have been 100 years old. Swiss director Luzia Schmid dedicates an impressive portrait to her with "Ich will alles".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today, Sunday, December 28, the German entertainer Hildegard Knef would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

What remains of her legacy as a self-determined artist who created a different image of Germany after the Second World War?

Hildegard Knef alternated between successes and heavy defeats. There was nothing in between, she says in the documentary "I want it all!" by Swiss filmmaker Luzia Schmid. Show more

She sought publicity because she believed she needed it. "I want it all!" was the motto of theater and film actress and later singer and author Hildegard Knef, who was born in Ulm on 28 December 1925.

She alternated between successes and heavy defeats. There was nothing in between, she says in the film by Swiss filmmaker and Grimme Award winner Luzia Schmid.

The documentary "Ich will alles!" begins and ends with Knef's iconic song "Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen". A song as a life motto.

Hildegard Knef liked to argue with the media

Hildegard Knef loved infighting with the tabloid press and was a master at fending off cheeky questions from journalists - even on television talk shows in her early years.

The actress Nina Kunzendorf reads the memories and comments on life of the reflective actress. This eliminates the need for any off-screen commentary, while her daughter Christina, born in 1968, and her last husband Paul von Schell carefully offer their own perspectives on her person.

In the documentary "Ich will alles", a scene can be seen in which a television journalist confronts Knef with the following statements: "If I may, I would like to attempt a characterization of you: naive and yet very calculating, defiant, independent, but at the same time in need of support, brave, no question, but also occasionally desperate."

The artist responded coolly: "They make me into 24 people at once."

Hildegard Knef needed "the rush"

"Before I perform, I always want a job with a pension," says Hildegard Knef in the movie "I want it all!". But she also needed "the rush", the "lifelong togetherness of everyone".

Here, too, she sings her performance song with which she began her second career as a singer in 1963: "Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen". It was one of 80 lyrics she wrote herself. Romanticism and career aspirations culminate in the thrice-repeated exclamation: "I do!"

It's funny: when you think of Hildegard Knef today, you think of the singer and her stage presence - acclaimed by thousands of fans.

Hildegard Knef in a scene from the 1946 film "Die Mörder sind unter uns". Picture: imago stock&people

Her roles in the early films "Die Mörder sind unter uns" (1946) and in the scandalous film "Die Sünderin" (1951) were forgotten over time in favor of the songs she always performed with a swing band (sometimes actually very personal chansons).

As an early "rubble star", she was sold and appropriated by the movie people, who knew exactly what "their" Hilde had to do. How fortunate that she was able to celebrate triumphs as Ninotchka in the Cole Porter musical "Silk Stockings" on Broadway in New York.

But Wolfgang Staudte's first German post-war film "Die Mörder sind unter uns", in which Knef played a former concentration camp inmate, did not deliver what the title promised. The revenge of another concentration camp prisoner who recognizes a former mass murderer comes to nothing.

Knef accuses the Germans of mendacity

Her own experiences during the Nazi era are condensed in an interview in which she pleads for her generation, the children and young people of that time, to be absolved of any guilt.

With the same impulsiveness, she defends herself against being "put on ice" as a German in Hollywood from 1947 onwards. Hildegard Knef was only too happy to accept the offer to play the leading role in Willi Forst's "The Sinner" back home in Germany, a melodrama about a former prostitute who wants to save her lover, a painter, and ultimately helps him to leave her life.

In retrospect, it bitterly denounces the prudery and hypocrisy of post-war German society - six years after the liberation of Auschwitz and Majdanek, religious conservatives were looking for a moral scandal.

Great directors, but no great films

She has always had bad luck with her directors, including names like Carol Reed, as she herself emphasizes. Probably true: great directors, but no great films.

However, her reflections on the film business went far beyond lamentation, anger and tears. Good films are always made by screenwriters and directors, Hildegard Knef believed. With bad ones, it's all down to the actors. Films like "The Sinner" made "the producers rich and me vulnerable", she believed.

The affront with which she was attacked by the tabloid press interviewers was breathtaking. She was asked whether she had ever thought about retiring from life after defeats. "An unbelievable presumption", the interviewer was dissected.

He continued: "Life owes us nothing but life. We have to do everything else ourselves."

The film "I want it all" by director Luzia Schmid relies entirely on close-ups - how else could this face and this profile be different?

At the end, her daughter Christina is asked if she was happy. "Happy? - I hope she was happy," she replies.

Knef fights back tears on her last tour in 1986

At the end of the seventies, Hildegard Knef withdrew from the public eye. As a result, there are reports that she is heavily in debt. She never made a secret of the fact that she was bad with money.

Several comeback attempts followed shortly afterwards, and Hildegard Knef herself struggled to hold back tears on her last tour in 1986. She already had a new surgical face, and even the hint of her voice was gone. It had become as smooth as her skin.

1995 is the last time the entertainer performs on a concert stage. Hildegard Knef finally died in February 2002 at the age of 76.

The film "Ich will alles" by Swiss filmmaker Luzia Schmid is currently available in the ARD media library and can be streamed on various providers (including Apple).

