Ecstatic dance is on the rise worldwide. But what's behind it? Organizer Johanna Köb talks about flow states, addictive potential and the growing scene in Switzerland.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ecstatic dance is a growing trend in Switzerland that can put people into a state of flow through alcohol- and drug-free dancing.

Organizer Johanna Köb describes it as a communal experience that "is both a workout and moving mediation or expressive dance prayer at the same time".

In Zurich, an event takes place every two weeks at different locations. The evenings are often sold out, with around 120 followers coming together to dance.

Johanna Köb, you are the organizer of Ecstatic Dance. How did you come into contact with it?

I lived in Amsterdam over ten years ago and studied physiotherapy. Ecstatic dance was already a trend there at the time, with sessions taking place twice a week at Club Light Live - always to a full house. That was the first time I experienced how liberating it can be.

What was your first impression after dancing the night away?

Honestly? I was confused. It was completely new territory and I felt a bit insecure - maybe even a bit strange. But at the same time, I was totally drawn to it. I had mixed feelings, but my curiosity was piqued.

What makes Ecstatic Dance so special?

It brings together what we humans enjoy: Coming together, celebrating life through movement and dance. It is something primal that is in all of us. For many, it's unfamiliar at first, but it touches people on a deep level.

Is it really suitable for everyone?

Yes, absolutely! There are no age limits, no religious or cultural exclusions - everyone is welcome. It is important to me that Ecstatic Dance remains an inclusive space in which everyone can develop freely. Many use Ecstatic Dance to work out, others for social connection, emotional catharsis or for a spiritual practice. For others, it is like a moving meditation or prayer.

Ecstatic Dance in the open church Sankt Jakob in Zurich. zVg

How would you describe Ecstatic Dance to someone who doesn't know it?

It's a space where people simply dance without alcohol or other influences - freely, without a club vibe, without talking. You can express yourself completely freely, be with yourself, but also connect with others. It's a communal experience.

Do you get into a flow state every time?

It depends on where my head is at the time. Sometimes it happens immediately, other evenings I'm pulled out by thoughts. But that's exactly the beauty of it: everything is allowed to be - without judgment, without expectations. Many people use Ecstatic Dance to work out, for others it's like a meditation or a prayer.

Does the feeling of flow increase over time?

Definitely. As with any practice, you get into the state more quickly over time. But there are also days when it doesn't flow as well - and that's completely okay. That's when the most exciting moments can arise. Sometimes you leave a session with the feeling that you have established a deep connection with the whole group.

Dancing has been proven to release dopamine in the brain. Is Ecstatic Dance addictive?

In a way, yes - but in a positive way. Once the body gets used to the movement, it craves it, similar to sport. After a week without Ecstatic Dance, you may feel the need to get back on the dance floor.

The term "ecstasy" sounds very intense to many people. What does it mean to you?

Ecstasy is something individual. It can be expressive, but it can also take place very quietly within yourself. It's about being present, experiencing the moment with all your senses and really feeling yourself.

Ecstatic dance is growing worldwide. How is it doing in Switzerland?

The movement is also growing here. There are now many groups throughout Switzerland - a sign that people are looking for it and appreciate it.

Do you feel that the current difficult geopolitical situation is bringing more people to you?

Yes, many people are looking for a balance - and Ecstatic Dance offers exactly that: a way to let go and clear their heads.

Can you make a living from it now?

Yes, I'm self-employed and organize the events.

Johanna Köb is the Ecstatic Dance organizer in Zurich. zVg

Ecstatic Dance sounds esoteric to some people. Is it really?

Not really. Everyone brings their own intention. We set a clear framework, but there is a lot of freedom within it. It's important to me that as many people as possible feel addressed and that Ecstatic Dance isn't pushed in a certain direction.

How do you choose the DJs?

There are many Ecstatic Dance DJs worldwide. They send me their sets, I get involved and then decide who to invite. Some are professionals who travel from community to community.

What are the basic rules of ecstatic dance?

We dance barefoot to ground ourselves. There is no talking during the dance so that we enter a meditative state. No alcohol, no drugs. And no socializing during the dance - the focus is entirely on the movement. This framework helps to create a safe space in which everyone can feel comfortable.

