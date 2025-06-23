Will British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson be the new James Bond? Image: Getty Images

Since 2021, 007 fans have been wondering: who will fill Daniel Craig's shoes as James Bond? Official statements are still a long time coming. One favorite is now fueling the rumors about the replacement.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson fuels the rumor mill.

Many James Bond fans have been asking themselves since 2021: who will succeed Daniel Craig

Official statements are still a long time coming. But fan favorite Taylor-Johnson has now once again fueled the rumors about the new cast. Show more

Daniel Craig actually had "No time to die" in the last James Bond adventure to date. But the Brit did at the end of the 2021 action thriller.

Since then, four years have passed in which countless actors and actresses have been rumored for the iconic film hero.

However, to this day, there has been no official word on Craig's successor. All the more reason for 007 fans to interpret every little sign as a hint. As is now the case with a statement by British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Taylor-Johnson: "I'm not allowed to talk about that"

Taylor-Johnson has been on the short list of candidates for some time. Now the speculation may have been given new fodder.

As part of the world premiere of his new film "28 Years Later" in London, the 35-year-old posed on the red carpet and stopped briefly in front of the microphone of a reporter from the US industry service "Deadline".

The reporter simply wanted to know what Taylor-Johnson planned to do after completing his latest film project.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson declined answering a question about what he’s doing next during the #28YearsLater world premiere.



“I can’t talk about it,” he said as he was being escorted away pic.twitter.com/KI2t1DjhaN — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 18, 2025

The 35-year-old replied very curtly: "I'm not allowed to talk about that."

As a result of this conspicuously terse response, fans speculated on social media that this could be a hint that Taylor-Johnson has secured the 007 role.

Taylor-Johnson has been promoting Omega recently

It wouldn't be the first time that keen observers have made a connection between the Brit and James Bond.

Just a month ago, the actor was unveiled as the new brand ambassador for watch brand Omega. The manufacturer also produces the timepieces for the most famous secret agent in film history.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was already considered the favorite for the role more than two years ago. Rumor has it that former Bond producer Barbara Broccoli was more than impressed by the actor's casting.

In February 2025, however, Broccoli sold the rights to the film series to Amazon MGM Studios. As long as the 007 question remains unanswered, fans of Aaron Taylor-Johnson can pass the time with the horror sequel "28 Years Later".

The film by director Danny Boyle has been showing in Swiss cinemas since Thursday.

More videos from the department