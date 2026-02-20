Actor Lars Eidinger at the photo rehearsal for "Peer Gynt" at the Berlin Schaubühne in February 2020 (archive image) imago images/Stefan Zeitz

Accident on stage: "Richard III" was canceled at the Berlin Schaubühne on Thursday evening. Leading actor Lars Eidinger dropped his sword during a fight scene and hit an audience member on the head. Eidinger called for medical help and apologized.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a performance of "Richard III" at the Berlin Schaubühne, Lars Eidinger accidentally injured an audience member in a fight scene.

The woman was bleeding from the head, was treated by a doctor present and escorted out of the auditorium, whereupon Eidinger stopped the performance.

It is still unclear how the injured audience member is doing and whether the next performances will take place. Show more

According to the "Berliner Zeitung", the accident occurred during the scene in which Richard takes on Richmond in the decisive fight.

Lars Eidinger's sword accidentally slipped out of his hand and flew towards the first row of the audience. The weapon apparently hit an elderly woman in the head.

Lars Eidinger (50) is a German star actor and member of the Berlin "Schaubühne" ensemble, who became known to a wide audience through his roles in "Werk ohne Autor" and the Netflix series "Babylon Berlin", among others.

Spectator had to be treated

According to the report, Eidinger reacted immediately. He apologized immediately and went straight to the injured viewer. He also instructed the technical team to light up the auditorium.

When the lights came on, the extent of the injury became apparent: the woman was reportedly bleeding from the head. Eidinger asked in the auditorium whether a doctor was present.

In fact, a doctor in the audience came forward. She attended to the injured woman and escorted her out of the auditorium. Eidinger was visibly shocked and eventually stopped the performance. It is not yet clear how the woman is currently doing and whether the planned performances at the weekend will take place.

"Richard III" is considered one of the most successful plays of the Berlin "Schaubühne". The production with star actor Lars Eidinger has been a long-running hit for years and is regularly sold out.

