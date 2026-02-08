"There is usually an anti-ageing narrative behind the commercialization of healthy longevity. But we cannot abolish death. Such an understanding of health is counterproductive because it works with fears and ultimately makes us sick," says Dr. Röcke about the longevity hype. (symbolic image) Imago

The "longevity" trend is about establishing control over your own health and the length of your life, said psychologist Christina Röcke in a new interview. She conducts research into healthy longevity at the Healthy Longevity Center at the University of Zurich.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Psychologist Christina Röcke criticizes the "longevity" hype as a fear-driven anti-aging narrative that pretends to enable control over aging and lifespan, even though death cannot be abolished.

The focus on self-optimization and biomedical values falls short, as healthy ageing also depends heavily on social, psychological and environmental factors and does not just take place at cellular level.

Instead of promising longevity, Röcke advocates a broader concept of health that focuses on mobility, social participation and quality of life - even with limitations. Show more

Using biohacking, blood tuning or triple detox boosters, private health institutes promise a better, healthier and, above all, longer life.

Ms. Röcke, will research soon provide us with a recipe for immortality?

Dr. Christina Röcke: There is usually an anti-ageing narrative behind the commercialization of healthy longevity. But we cannot abolish death. Such an understanding of health is counterproductive because it works with fears and ultimately makes us sick. What good does it do me to know that I have or could have a disease if there is no treatment for it yet and I might never be affected anyway? Instead of primarily tracking health values, we should be strengthening social spaces just as much.

Is there no longevity in the "longevity" hype?

Skirts: A deficit-oriented view of ageing shapes our understanding of health and has health-reducing effects. The longevity trend focuses on self-optimization, often without taking environmental factors into account. But we do not live in a vacuum. Ageing is a complex phenomenon that doesn't just happen at cellular level.

Many full-bodied promises are made under the buzzword "longevity". However, it is often not conclusively clear whether and how the research results obtained on animals can be transferred to humans. Do we need to think differently about ageing?

Röcke: Today, the phase we call ageing spans several decades - a time in life that is by no means characterized only by losses, but by a variety of socio-emotional and interpersonal gains. In my opinion, the concept of health behind the "longevity" phenomenon is too narrow. It is also ageist in many areas.

In order to understand individual ageing, the context of life and holistic quality of life must be taken into account in addition to biomedical factors. An interdisciplinary research approach, and psychology in particular, can be helpful here.

What are the prerequisites for healthy ageing?

Röcke: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), for example, mobility is central to ageing. And this depends on how accessible the living environment is. In principle, healthy ageing is also possible with limitations, but those affected need the right environment for this. Barriers to social inclusion and participation must be kept as low as possible.

People without disabilities are often unaware of barriers. However, anyone who has ever been dependent on crutches will have experienced first-hand how accessible a city center like Zurich, for example, is.

The Healthy Longevity Center at the University of Zurich is currently creating a map to make it easier for people with limited mobility to navigate on foot.

Skirts: Dr. Hoda Allahbakhshi is in charge of the "Zu-Reach" project. It is based on the conviction that mobility depends on the accessibility of the living environment. "Zu-Reach" is based on a participatory research approach; those affected were directly involved in the data collection. This means that users of this navigation aid are involved in its development from the very beginning. In this way, the project is close to the everyday challenges that need to be solved.

Who is this map for and what benefits should it bring?

Röcke: It is important for people with limited mobility to know where there are aids or obstacles on their route. They may be able to walk a route without any problems, but would need a place to sit down to take a break.

"How do I get from A to B on foot if I'm in a wheelchair?"

People of different ages, with walking aids, with baby carriages or heavy luggage recorded all the sidewalks, ramps, crosswalks and other aids and obstacles in Zurich's District 1 that make walking difficult, impossible or easier. Based on their surveys, a map was created for Zurich's District 1, which is now to be extended to the entire city of Zurich.

Without such knowledge, people with reduced mobility may be less likely to leave the house or rely on assistance to do so. There are many obstacles that make it difficult to lead an active and mobile life in old age. If obstacles are shown on a map, they can be better avoided. This makes mobility more accessible for everyone.

Does this also increase the prospect of a long life?

Röcke: Statistically speaking, yes, as mobility enables physical, social and mental activity. Nevertheless, we often have to learn to deal with limitations towards the end of our lives. Many health efforts and attempts at optimization will reach their limits at some point. Instead of just asking about the possibilities for longevity, we should also understand the conditions that are important for a good life despite limitations and therefore also for a good end of life.

