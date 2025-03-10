A new beauty trend is currently going viral on TikTok: followers of this trick wrap a hair tie around their ears and swear they look less puffy afterwards. What's behind it?

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A beauty trend from South Korea claims that tightening a hair tie around the ears reduces puffiness in the face.

While many social media users are convinced of a visible effect, there is no scientific evidence of the beauty trend's effectiveness.

One expert warns of possible skin irritation and uncomfortable pressure points. Show more

A hair tie is supposed to be the solution to facial puffiness, according to a new beauty trend that is currently sweeping social media platforms.

The idea originally comes from South Korea. The application involves tightening hair ties around both ears and then setting a timer for ten to 20 minutes. The result? The blood flow is supposed to be influenced, making the face look less puffy.

Countless beauty fans swear by it, others dismiss it as hocus-pocus. Opinions are divided.

#kbeauty #beautyhacks #lymphdrainage #healthyandwow ♬ Aesthetic Girl - Yusei @healthyandwow Lymphdrainage leicht gemacht und ganz nebenbei 🤩🙌🏼 Für diesen Hack brauchst du nichts anders als ein Zopfgummi, welches du dir um deine Ohren wickelst (relativ fest, aber es darf nicht weh tun). Du lässt es 10-20 Minuten an deinen Ohren und dein Gesicht sieht viel definierter aus 😍🙌🏼 Siehst du den Unterschied? ❤️ Delia & Ina #beautytrends

One TikToker explains under a video in which she tests the beauty trend: You should wrap the hair tie "relatively tightly" around your ears, "but it shouldn't hurt".

Her follower is convinced: "I've seen the difference with you - I think so, don't you? 😇😇🤣"

This Korean beauty trend is currently flooding social media: People are wrapping hair ties around their ears because this is supposed to reduce puffiness in the face. TikTok/addie.beckman

There is no scientific evidence for the trend

However, experts are not yet convinced by the whole thing. As cosmetic surgeon Dr. Mana Witt writes on Instagram: "This trend (...) has no solid basis in science." There are therefore no studies that prove that pinching the ears with hair ties helps against facial swelling.

Witt continues: "The use of a hair tie around the ears could theoretically influence blood flow or lymph flow, but there is no evidence that this has a positive effect on facial swelling."

There is also a risk that the hair tie could irritate the skin or cause uncomfortable pressure points.

The cosmetic surgeon cites the following as possible causes of facial swelling: "Fluid retention (oedema), inflammation, allergies or other health factors."

According to the expert, gentle massages, adequate hydration and a healthy lifestyle can help. "Special massage techniques such as lymphatic drainage or the use of cooling can also promote blood circulation and thus help to reduce swelling," advises Witt in her Instagram post.

More videos from the department