Jimmie Blue Ochsenknecht - an eventful life Jimi is being investigated for fraud in Austria. The son of actor Uwe Ochsenknecht (69) celebrated his 30th birthday for several days in a hotel in Tyrol at the end of 2021. Despite several warnings, offers to pay in installments and court hearings, he allegedly failed to pay the bill, which was almost 14,000 euros. (archive picture) Image: Jens Kalaene/dpa In the Sat.1 show "Villa der Versuchung", Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht revealed that he was in debt to the tune of around 250,000 euros. Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa The hotel bill has since been paid by Jimi's ex-girlfriend Yeliz Koc (31), with whom he has a daughter. However, this does not change the accusation of fraud against him. Image: Annette Riedl/dpa Jimmie Blue Ochsenknecht - an eventful life Jimi is being investigated for fraud in Austria. The son of actor Uwe Ochsenknecht (69) celebrated his 30th birthday for several days in a hotel in Tyrol at the end of 2021. Despite several warnings, offers to pay in installments and court hearings, he allegedly failed to pay the bill, which was almost 14,000 euros. (archive picture) Image: Jens Kalaene/dpa In the Sat.1 show "Villa der Versuchung", Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht revealed that he was in debt to the tune of around 250,000 euros. Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa The hotel bill has since been paid by Jimi's ex-girlfriend Yeliz Koc (31), with whom he has a daughter. However, this does not change the accusation of fraud against him. Image: Annette Riedl/dpa

German TV star and celebrity son Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has been arrested at Hamburg airport on suspicion of fraud. This is not the first time that the 33-year-old has made negative headlines.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was arrested at Hamburg airport on suspicion of fraud and has since been extradited to Austria.

The accusation concerns an unpaid hotel bill of 14,000 euros from 2021; his ex-partner Yeliz Koc is said to have paid the amount.

Despite family conflicts and public distance from daughter Snow, there have recently been many indications of a personal and family rapprochement. Show more

Jimi Blue what? You might be asking yourself that now. Who is the guy with the eccentric name? You probably know him somehow, but where from? Is he the son of a Hollywood star? Well, almost.

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is the son of actor Uwe Ochsenknecht ("Das Boot", "Männer") and Natascha, a model, presenter and reality TV actress. His siblings are called: Wilson Gonzalez (35) and Cheyenne Savannah (25). There is also half-brother Rocco Stark (39), the result of a relationship between Uwe Ochsenknecht and artist Rosana della Porta.

Latest headline: The accusation of fraud

At the end of June 2025, the handcuffs click at Hamburg airport: Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is arrested.

The background is a European arrest warrant for an unpaid hotel bill of around 14,000 euros from 2021 in Tyrol. The Austrian authorities accuse him of serious fraud, as he failed to pay despite multiple reminders and court orders.

In the meantime, the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court has declared the actor's extradition admissible. Jimi Blue agreed to be extradited to Austria in order to avoid a lengthy legal dispute. The prisoner transport to Tyrol began on July 8, 2025 with several stops in between.

During his time in prison, he expressed himself via Instagram and admitted that he had made mistakes. His current motto on Insta: Tutto passa. In German: Everything passes. A clear allusion to his current situation. His ex-partner Yeliz Koc has paid the outstanding hotel bill for him.

There is a new accusation against JBO: in 2021, he allegedly partied at the Miss Cho restaurant in Graz and - because he didn't have a wallet with him - had the bill sent to him. The amount: 1,900 euros. The restaurateur told the "Kronenzeitung" newspaper :"Because he didn't have a wallet or credit card with him, he gave us an address and we sent the bill there." But he has still not paid the bill.

The restaurant owner then filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office in Graz and then with the public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig.

The Ochsenknechts: a feuding clan

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has had to deal with family disputes in the past - especially with his mother Natascha and his sister Cheyenne.

The trigger for the spat was allegedly his relationship with racing driver Laura-Marie Geissler, which met with clear disapproval within the family. Jimi Blue accused his relatives of treating his former partner with prejudice and being disloyal to him.

At the same time, he admits that he had withdrawn a lot and deliberately cut off contact. There was radio silence for months. The tense family situation was also a topic in the TV reality soap "Die Ochsenknechts".

Natascha Ochsenknecht and her children have long since turned their backs on their father Uwe. Daughter Cheyenne broke off contact and said publicly that he no longer fitted into her "healthy world".

Natascha demonstratively stands behind her children. Uwe takes legal action against his portrayal in the family soap opera

Daughter Snow: Long estranged

The 33-year-old and reality actress Yeliz Koc have a daughter together, Snow. However, they have been separated for years. He initially showed little interest in the little girl. At the beginning of 2025, he provocatively called himself an "involuntary father" on Instagram and publicly rejected his role as a father.

Despite this distance, his mother Natascha Ochsenknecht remained in close contact with granddaughter Snow and regularly traveled to Hanover. After the end of Jimi Blue's relationship with racing driver Laura Marie Geissler, he now seems to be turning his attention to his daughter.

Snowflake chains and emojis under his photos give an indication of this. Signs that could indicate a possible rapprochement and an end to the family ice age, as blue News reports.

Business: Many sources of income and still debts

What does Jimi Blue actually do for a living? Is his family financing him, you may be asking yourself. Is he a Nepo baby? Not really: he first made a name for himself as an actor. He played in the movie series "Die Wilden Kerle".

In addition to acting, he is also active as a musician and has released several albums. He also founded his own fashion label and has been involved in various reality TV formats, including "Diese Ochsenknechts" and "Villa der Versuchung".

All of these activities contributed to his estimated annual income of around 500,000 euros, according to various media reports. Despite these sources of income, Ochsenknecht is currently struggling with major financial difficulties. In the Sat.1 show "Villa der Versuchung", he revealed that he is in debt to the tune of around 250,000 euros.

Looking to the future: What's next for Jimi Blue?

A specific date for the trial against Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht in Austria is currently not publicly known (as of July 10, 2025).

At least Jimmi Blue has reconciled with his family. He was estranged for two years. He recently sought to talk things out and is once again part of the reality show "Diese Ochsenknecht".

More videos from the department