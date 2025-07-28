A play on words with "jeans" and "genes" in a new American Eagle campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney is causing outrage. It is reminiscent of Nazi ideology, they say.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An American Eagle campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney is causing criticism because the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" with the crossed-out word "genes" evokes associations with Nazi ideology and eugenics.

A blonde, blue-eyed, white woman as a symbol of "perfect genes" is reminiscent of Third Reich propaganda, according to social media.

Despite the shitstorm, there has been no reaction from American Eagle and Sweeney so far - the company's share price has nevertheless risen by 17% since the start of the campaign. Show more

A new advertising campaign by American Eagle featuring actress Sydney Sweeney (27) has sparked outrage. Specifically the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans", in which the word "genes" is crossed out and replaced by "jeans".

According to social media, the campaign uses language reminiscent of Nazi propaganda and "racial hygiene". Under National Socialism, the idea was spread that white people should preferably reproduce in order to preserve "good genes".

Many now feel reminded of this by the advertising campaign. One user wrote on Instagram: "Staging a blue-eyed, blonde, white woman as a symbol of perfect genes seems strange." Another comment is even more direct: "Kind of reminds me of Germany in the 1930s."

American Eagle shares have risen

Some attribute the slogan to the absence of non-white employees: "That's what happens when you don't have people of a different skin color in the room. Especially in times like these. This ad campaign was so fixated on this 'clever' play on words and this stunt that people in the room missed what was so obvious to all non-whites."

American Eagle has not yet responded to the allegations. Sydney Sweeney has also not commented. Despite the backlash, however, the campaign seems to be working for American Eagle: since its launch, its share price has risen by 17 percent.

