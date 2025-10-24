Isabelle Tate is dead. Instagram / izzy.tate

The US actress Isabelle Tate is dead. The 23-year-old died of a rare nervous disorder shortly after landing her first role in the new series "9-1-1: Nashville".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Isabelle Tate died at the age of 23 from a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

She had just graduated and was about to make her series debut in "9-1-1: Nashville".

Friends and colleagues are calling for donations for research into the rare nerve disease. Show more

US actress Isabelle Tate has died at the age of just 23. According to People magazine, the up-and-coming actress succumbed to a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) on October 19 - a hereditary nerve disorder that leads to muscle weakness and coordination problems.

Tate graduated from Middle Tennessee State University just a few months ago and was considered a great talent. Her first role in the new series "9-1-1: Nashville" was to mark the beginning of a promising career.

Promising start, tragic end

According to her management, The McCray Agency, Tate's death is "an immeasurable loss for family, friends and colleagues". In a statement, the agency asked for respect for the privacy of her loved ones and called for donations to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association to promote research and support for those affected.

The rare CMT disease affects only a few thousand people worldwide. It gradually leads to damage to the peripheral nerves, which can affect mobility, balance and even organ function. Country musician Alan Jackson also suffers from a form of this disease - which is why he announced his retirement from the stage last year.

A promising talent

With "9-1-1: Nashville", Isabelle Tate wanted to make the step to Hollywood. She was to take on a recurring role for the first time in the spin-off series of the well-known rescue drama series. She wrote euphorically about her new projects on her Instagram channel shortly before filming began - the joy at the start of her career was palpable.

Fans and colleagues reacted with dismay to the news. Hundreds of condolences have been posted under Tate's last posts. Many speak of a "gifted young woman" whose talent and zest for life would remain unforgotten.