The actor Felix Eitner is dead. A recently published Wikipedia entry about his death is causing speculation (archive image). picture alliance / dpa

The death of Felix Eitner has shocked the German acting scene. Now a mysterious Wikipedia entry shortly before the "Polizeiruf 110" star's passing is causing further speculation.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The actor Felix Eitner died unexpectedly on November 8, 2025 at the age of 58, the cause of death remains unknown.

A mysterious Wikipedia entry announcing Eitner's passing was created on the day of his death, even before the death was publicly known.

Who wrote the entry - possibly even Eitner himself - is unclear, further fueling speculation surrounding his sudden death. Show more

More details are gradually coming to light, but the sudden death of German actor Felix Eitner still raises a few question marks.

The 58-year-old died unexpectedly on November 8. This was announced by the ZAV artists' agency in Munich on November 17 via the German Press Agency on behalf of the family. The cause is still unknown. Instead, a mysterious Wikipedia entry now poses further puzzles.

On the day of Felix Eitner's death, changes were made to his Wikipedia profile. "The person is deceased" was suddenly written in the article. The entry was deleted just a few minutes later due to a lack of evidence, but can still be found in Wikipedia's version history. The curious thing is that the death was not even publicly known at the time.

"The person is deceased"

An acquaintance of the "Polizeiruf 110" star told Bild that Felix Eitner was last online on WhatsApp between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm. "Then, at 9 p.m., a police car and emergency counselors appeared in front of his house. We don't know what happened," the acquaintance continued. The police confirmed the operation to Bild, but did not comment on any further background. However, the Wikipedia entry was written at 6.35 p.m. - some time before the police arrived. It is still unclear who made the entry and whether it could have been Felix Eitner himself.

Felix Eitner appeared in the crime series "Polizeiruf 110" from 2006 to 2009 as Markus Tellheim, a chief detective working in Schwerin. From 2012 to 2017, he played chief detective Paul Kleinert in the comedic crime series "Alles Klara".

He also appeared in six episodes of "Tatort". Most recently, Eitner was on the road with the touring theater "Theaterlust" and performed in the play "Eingeschlossene Gesellschaft". He made his last stage appearance six days before his death.

