The actor died as a result of pneumonia. Bild: dpa

Anthony Head was known to many series fans for his roles in cult series. His daughters remember the actor, who has now died surrounded by his family, with moving words.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you British actor Anthony Head has died at the age of 72.

Head became famous for his roles in the series "Ted Lasso" and "Buffy".

The actor died as a result of pneumonia Show more

British actor Anthony Head ("Ted Lasso", "Buffy") has died at the age of 72. This was reported by several British media outlets such as the PA news agency, citing a statement from his two daughters. According to the statement, Head died "as a result of pneumonia surrounded by his family".

The Brit was most recently known to a wide audience for his role in the comedy series "Ted Lasso". The widely acclaimed TV series on Apple TV revolves around the events at the fictional English club AFC Richmond. Head played the former owner, Rupert Mannion.

Grief for daughters Emily and Daisy

Head also played the role of librarian Rupert Giles in the US cult mystery series "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons". According to PA, he left the series during the sixth season and subsequently only appeared as a guest star.

"We know how much he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the shows he starred in," said his two daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, in the statement. The grief is "far greater than the void left by his death".