"LA is loud, megalomaniac, arrogant" Actor Carlos Leal returns to Switzerland

Helene Laube

21.7.2025

Swiss actor Carlos Leal is turning his back on Los Angeles after 15 years and moving to Zurich in the fall. His wife and children are settling in Portugal - his partner is staying in the USA for the time being.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to "Schweizer Illustrierte", Swiss actor Carlos Leal is returning to Switzerland.
  • The reason: Los Angeles has become "loud, megalomaniac and arrogant", he writes in an article.
  • In the article, Leal describes an extremely capitalist, linear world view that is divided into good and evil.
  • For him, the line has now been crossed.
According to "Schweizer Illustrierte", Swiss actor Carlos Leal is returning to Switzerland - after 15 years in Los Angeles. "It's gotten loud there, megalomaniacal and arrogant," he said in the online edition of the magazine.

In the article, Leal described an extremely capitalist, linear world view that is divided into good and evil. For him, the line has now been crossed.

Carlos Leal at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) on October 6, 2024.
Carlos Leal at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) on October 6, 2024.
Image: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

The 56-year-old came to Los Angeles to make films - which he did. He worked with Al Pacino, Willem Dafoe, Mark Wahlberg and Anne Hathaway and "made his dreams come true". "But today I want to get back to what really defines me. And for me, that's no longer in Los Angeles," he continued.

However, Leal will not be returning to Switzerland with his family. His wife Jo Kelly will live in Lisbon with their children Elvis (19) and Tyger (9). "My wife and I are separated, but we are friends," he emphasized. As an artist, he is drawn to Zurich - where he is in the center of Europe and still close to his children.

Initially without a partner

He denied a rumor that his American girlfriend would travel to Switzerland with him: "I have a partner, yes. But my suitcases are coming first. Then my keys. Then we'll see," said the actor, who comes from the Lausanne region. He doesn't have an apartment yet - he's looking for a studio or an artist's loft. The move is planned for this fall.

