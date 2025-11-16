"Our lives don't run in cotton candy canoes on milk chocolate streams": Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers talk about their long-standing marriage in an interview. Picture: IMAGO/Future Image

Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers have been going through life together for 25 years. Now the actor couple, who have two daughters, give an insight into everyday married life in an interview: "It's a white-water ride."

They are considered the model couple of the acting scene in Germany: Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers have been married for 21 years.

In an interview, the couple now talk about their long-standing relationship.

"Our lives don't run in cotton candy canoes on milk chocolate streams. It's more like a white-water ride - rough, honest, demanding," reveals Loos. Show more

"We have one bathroom, but we actually have two sinks." Actress and singer Anna Loos gave an insight into her everyday married life on the MDR talk show "Riverboat" at the end of 2024.

The 54-year-old and her husband, actor Jan Josef Liefers, who is four years her senior, have been a couple for 25 years. But the similarities stop at the sink - at least for Loos.

Anna Loos: "It's not about the last word with us"

In "Bild am Sonntag", Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers, who are parents to two daughters, talk about their long-standing relationship.

"For us, it's not about the last word - neither at home nor on stage. We only grow together, not against each other," reveals Loos.

However, that doesn't mean that there are never any disagreements: "Our lives don't take place in cotton candy canoes on milk chocolate streams. It's more like a white-water ride - rough, honest, demanding."

Liefers: "That was against the plan"

Loos has played the role of chief detective Helen Dorn in the ZDF crime series of the same name since 2014. Liefers, meanwhile, has been known to a wide audience since 2002 as forensic scientist Prof. Dr. Dr. Karl-Friedrich Boerne in Münster's "Tatort".

The couple met in 1999 while filming the TV movie "Halt mich fest!". Loos played a rock singer who ends up in bed with her guitarist, played by Liefers.

During filming, there was not only a crackle in front of the camera, but also behind it. There was just one small problem: Jan Josef Liefers was taken and in a relationship.

"That was against the plan. When one relationship comes to an end, you don't want to rush straight into the next one," said the actor in an interview a few years ago, describing the situation at the time.

Anna Joos and Jan Josef Liefers are currently on stage together in the play "Keiner hat gesagt, dass du ausziehen sollst" at the Admiralspalast in Berlin and play - how could it be otherwise - a married couple.

