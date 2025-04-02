Dave Coulier told US magazine "People" via his spokesperson that he is cancer-free. Picture: IMAGO/Newscom World

Dave Coulier played in the cult sitcom "Full House". Last year, it was announced that he had cancer. Now there is good news from the 65-year-old actor.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last year, David Coulier made his cancer diagnosis public.

Now, however, there is good news from the 65-year-old actor.

Through his spokesperson, Coulier told the US magazine "People" that he is cancer-free. Show more

According to a report, "Full House" star Dave Coulier has recovered from cancer for the time being.

A spokesperson for the 65-year-old actor told the US magazine "People " that Coulier is cancer-free.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure shared her colleague's recovery with her fans on Instagram and posted a photo of herself with Coulier and his wife Melissa.

Bure wrote: "Dave is cancer free. Celebrate this great news with me - and let's shower him with all the love in the world!"

Coulier played in the cult sitcom "Full House"

David Coulier played the comedian Joey Gladstone in the cult sitcom "Full House", which aired on the US channel ABC from 1987 to 1995.

In the series, he lives with the Tanner family to help widower Danny bring up his three daughters.

Cameron Bure slipped into the role of D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of the family. Both also starred in the follow-up series "Fuller House" on Netflix.

David Coulier spoke about his alcohol addiction three years ago. "I was a drinker. Yes. An alcoholic," the actor wrote on Instagram.

