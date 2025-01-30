After a long stay in hospital and several operations, Heinz Hoenig has made impressive progress. The actor is back on his feet and is even taking his first steps with support.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After months of treatment in hospital and several complicated operations, Heinz Hoenig is currently making great progress

In an Instagram video posted by his wife Annika, the 73-year-old actor can be seen standing on his own two feet again for the first time and even daring to take a few steps. Show more

It's a moment that moved Heinz Hoenig and his wife Annika to tears:

In an Instagram video entitled "The fight back to life", the 73-year-old actor can be seen taking his first steps with the help of a walking frame after a long stay in hospital and, among other things, a complicated oesophagus operation.

"Gosh, I'm about to start crying"

In the video, Annika Kärsten-Hoenig can be heard shouting enthusiastically to her two sons Jianni and Juliano: "Look, daddy's walking." Meanwhile, the children dance excitedly around their father.

Later, Hoenig's wife can be heard saying: "Gosh, I'm about to start crying."

After several months in a hospital bed and in a wheelchair, the "Das Boot" star is determined to master his first attempts at walking without human assistance. With a firm grip on the rollator, he walks around the kitchen island.

