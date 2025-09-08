  1. Residential Customers
"Polizeiruf" star Actor Horst Krause passes away at the age of 83

8.9.2025 - 11:30

The well-known actor Horst Krause has died at the age of 83. He leaves behind an impressive career in film and television.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • German actor Horst Krause has died at the age of 83, his colleague Roman Knizka has announced.
  • Krause was best known to a wide audience for his role as the village policeman in the crime series "Polizeiruf 110".
  • According to Knizka, Krause had been ill for some time.
The actor Horst Krause, known from numerous film and television productions, has died at the age of 83, writes "Bild".

His death was announced by his colleague Roman Knizka on Instagram. Knizka wrote: "Hotte, you were the kind of person who could only exist once. (...) You leave a heavy impression in our world, my friend. Your jokes were pretentious, your game was not. I learned a lot from you. I thank you forever. Horst, you will be missed, but you will stay."

In a telephone conversation with the German daily newspaper on Sunday morning, Knizka continued: "Horst Krause has passed away, I'm very sad about that. We had a close relationship, he was a mentor to me who stood by my side and accompanied me for many years."

Krause had been ill for some time. Knizka added: "In the end, it was old age."

Horst Krause was best known to German audiences for his roles in series such as "Polizeiruf 110" and as "Polizeihauptmeister Krause".

