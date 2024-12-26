Actor Hudson Meek, known among other things from the thriller "Baby Driver", was only 16 years old. Picture: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

He was only 16 years old: Hudson Meek, known from the thriller "Baby Driver", is dead. According to media reports, the actor fell out of a moving car and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hudson Meek (16), known from the thriller "Baby Driver" among others, has died.

According to CNN, the teenager fell out of a vehicle last week and had to be taken to hospital.

Meek succumbed to his injuries there two days later. Show more

Hudson Meek died at the age of just 16. The actor, who starred in the thriller "Baby Driver" (2017), died after falling out of a vehicle.

According to CNN, the teenager was hospitalized after the accident on 19 December in Vestavia Hills in the US state of Alabama.

Meek succumbed to his injuries there two days later. The circumstances of his death are now being investigated by the police.

Meek is described as "reflective and thoughtful"

"His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and made a significant impact on everyone he met," reads a statement on Hudson Meek's Instagram account.

In the text, the actor is described as "reflective and thoughtful".

"He loved skiing and could easily ski the most difficult slopes that no one else in the family dared to tackle," CNN quotes from the obituary.

More videos from the department