"Sopranos" star Jerry Adler has died in New York at the age of 96. This was announced by Adler's family. He passed away on August 23. No cause of death was given.

In addition to his role in "The Sopranos", Adler also appeared in series such as "The Good Wife" and films such as "Manhattan Murder Mystery".

His career began on Broadway, but it was not until he was over 70 that he became known to a wider audience through his TV roles. Show more

Film star Jerry Adler, who became famous for his role as Herman "Hesh" Rabkin in the hit series "The Sopranos", has died at the age of 96.

The actor and director died on Saturday in his hometown of New York, according to his family. The obituary paid tribute to him as a "monument to the city of New York" who will remain unforgotten as a true New Yorker.

Adler was best known for his portrayal of the Jewish consigliere in "The Sopranos", where he appeared in all six seasons and a total of 28 episodes.

In addition to this iconic role, he also appeared in the series "The Good Wife" and "Rescue Me", which cemented his reputation as a versatile actor.

Career start and successes

Adler's career began on Broadway, where he worked as a stage manager on the original production of "My Fair Lady". He later appeared in major films such as Woody Allen's "Manhattan Murder Mystery" and Charlie Kaufman's "Synechdoche, New York". As the cousin of renowned acting teacher Stella Adler, he was deeply rooted in the theater world.

In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter" in 2017, Adler reflected on his career in show business: "You spend your entire career behind the scenes. Nobody knows who you are or what your name is. And then you do a TV show and suddenly you're a celebrity and everyone knows your face. It's so strange."

Later fame thanks to "Sopranos"

Jerry Adler only achieved great fame at an advanced age. When he starred in "The Sopranos", he was already 70 years old.

Between 1999 and 2007, he made a significant impact on the series and left a lasting impression on the world of mafia series.

