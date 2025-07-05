  1. Residential Customers
"Fantastic Four" star Actor Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56

Lea Oetiker

5.7.2025

The actor Julian McMahon.
The actor Julian McMahon.
Screenshot Facebook

Julian McMahon passed away this week at the age of 56. The US actor had cancer.

05.07.2025, 07:21

05.07.2025, 07:54

US actor Julian McMahon has died of cancer at the age of 56. This was announced on the official "Nip/Tuck" Facebook page with a statement from his wife.

Her husband "passed away peacefully" this week after "bravely battling cancer".

Julian McMahon gained notoriety for his role as Dr. Christian Troy in the series "Nip/Tuck" (2003-2010), which was nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys. He also played Dr. Victor Von Doom in the "Fantastic Four" films (2005, 2007) alongside Jessica Alba and Chris Evans.