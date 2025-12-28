Popular loner: Actor Peter Sattmann is dead - Gallery Peter Sattmann is dead. (Archive picture) Image: dpa Actor Peter Sattmann during a rehearsal for the play "Love Letters" at the Schlosspark Theater in Berlin in 2009 (archive photo). Image: dpa Popular loner: Actor Peter Sattmann is dead - Gallery Peter Sattmann is dead. (Archive picture) Image: dpa Actor Peter Sattmann during a rehearsal for the play "Love Letters" at the Schlosspark Theater in Berlin in 2009 (archive photo). Image: dpa

He was a popular face for many TV viewers, he described himself as a loner and egocentric: now the actor Peter Sattmann has died at the age of 77.

Sattmann played in many popular TV formats, such as Inga Lindström and Rosamunde Pilcher films.

Sattmann had a daughter with actress Katja Riemann. Show more

The actor Peter Sattmann is dead. He died on Christmas Day shortly before his birthday at the age of 77 after a long illness at his home in Brandenburg. This was confirmed to the German Press Agency by the artist agency Tom Produkt, citing Sattmann's ex-partner Katja Riemann.

Sattmann, who was born in Zwickau in Saxony and later grew up on Lake Constance, played for many years under Claus Peymann at the theaters in Stuttgart and Bochum.

He also became known through the television series "Rätsel der Sandbank" and "Der Prins muss her". Sattmann has appeared in many popular TV formats, such as Inga Lindström and Rosamunde Pilcher films. He made guest appearances in the series "Der Alte" and in "Tatort".

Well-known and popular TV face

He was a well-known and popular face on public radio in particular. On a Monday evening in May 2015, Sattmann played two roles in prime time - an episode of "Tatort" and a leading role in the ZDF melodrama "Ein Sommer im Marrakesch" - and brought in a total of almost 14 million viewers.

Sattmann has a daughter with actress Katja Riemann and two other children with different women. Sattmann never had contact with one of them, as he said in an interview with "Der Spiegel" in 2019.

In the same year, Sattmann provided insights into a life that was marked by deep wounds as well as great successes in his autobiography. At the age of four, he caught his father trying to take his own life. Sattmann himself said that he repeatedly had suicidal thoughts. "I always feel close to death. I want to live with it, and I want to die happy with it."

Acting in the "heart movie drawer"

He also struggled with getting older and the "decline in performance", as he said. "I used to have twelve scripts a year on the table and chose the best four. Those days are over, today you have to take everything with you," said Sattmann back in 2011, adding that most roles were written for men between 35 and 45. Nevertheless, he continued to appear prominently on TV in the years that followed. "I hope and pray that I can work until my last breath," he said.

Despite all the setbacks, Sattmann also expressed his satisfaction: he has a close relationship with two of his three children, as well as with his ex-partner Katja Riemann.

He would have liked to be seen more often in challenging character roles on television, he said in the "Spiegel" interview. He himself chose the niche of shallow romances because he wanted to make his mother proud. "But once you're in the heart movie drawer, you can't get out."

