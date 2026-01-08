  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Romeo Casper is here Actor Samuel Koch has become a father for the first time

Carlotta Henggeler

8.1.2026

Actor Samuel Koch with his wife Sarah Elena at the premiere of the production "Peer Gynt" in summer 2018.
Actor Samuel Koch with his wife Sarah Elena at the premiere of the production "Peer Gynt" in summer 2018.
imago/STAR-MEDIA

For German actor Samuel Koch, the biggest present came even before Christmas Eve: he has become a father for the first time - as has now been revealed.

08.01.2026, 14:00

08.01.2026, 14:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Actor Samuel Koch and his wife Sarah became parents to a son shortly before Christmas.
  • The couple met on the ARD series Sturm der Liebe and have been married since 2016.
Show more

German actor Samuel Koch and his wife Sarah became parents for the first time shortly before Christmas, reports Bild.

Koch's first child was born shortly before Christmas in Munich. The couple announced via their media agency: "We are now officially mom and dad. The first role - completely without casting - that we don't fill, but that already fills us completely," wrote the new parents.

When choosing a name for their son, Sarah and Samuel Koch followed their hearts - and their passion for their profession. The boy is called Romeo Casper: Romeo in reference to the famous Shakespeare character, "Casper" after one of the three wise men from the Christmas story, according to the media agency.

Samuel and Sarah Koch met on the set of the ARD series "Storm of Love" and have been married since 2016. The couple made their pregnancy public back in November.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Proceedings reopened. Samuel Koch is still fighting after the

Proceedings reopenedSamuel Koch is still fighting after the "Wetten, dass...?" accident

15 years after accident on

15 years after accident on "Wetten, dass ...?"Samuel Koch becomes a dad for the first time

More from the department

Museums. Slight decline in visitors to the Kunstmuseum Bern and Zentrum Paul Klee

MuseumsSlight decline in visitors to the Kunstmuseum Bern and Zentrum Paul Klee

Museums. Fondation Beyeler sets new visitor record with Matisse and Kusama

MuseumsFondation Beyeler sets new visitor record with Matisse and Kusama

Miscellaneous. Zurich Film Festival honors director Petra Volpe in Los Angeles

MiscellaneousZurich Film Festival honors director Petra Volpe in Los Angeles