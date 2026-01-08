Actor Samuel Koch with his wife Sarah Elena at the premiere of the production "Peer Gynt" in summer 2018. imago/STAR-MEDIA

For German actor Samuel Koch, the biggest present came even before Christmas Eve: he has become a father for the first time - as has now been revealed.

German actor Samuel Koch and his wife Sarah became parents for the first time shortly before Christmas, reports Bild.

Koch's first child was born shortly before Christmas in Munich. The couple announced via their media agency: "We are now officially mom and dad. The first role - completely without casting - that we don't fill, but that already fills us completely," wrote the new parents.

When choosing a name for their son, Sarah and Samuel Koch followed their hearts - and their passion for their profession. The boy is called Romeo Casper: Romeo in reference to the famous Shakespeare character, "Casper" after one of the three wise men from the Christmas story, according to the media agency.

Samuel and Sarah Koch met on the set of the ARD series "Storm of Love" and have been married since 2016. The couple made their pregnancy public back in November.

