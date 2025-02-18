Chris Hemsworth makes the slopes in Zermatt unsafe: together with friends, the "Thor" actor enjoyed a break in the Swiss mountains. On Instagram, he shows what a good figure he cuts while snowboarding.

Actor Chris Hemsworth (41) may not have grown up in the mountains, but you'd be forgiven for thinking so when you see his snorkelling skills. The Australian shared a series of snapshots from his winter vacation with his friends in Zermatt with his fans on Instagram.

"Epic little getaway with the boys," the "Thor" actor wrote underneath. In the first picture, he can be seen with three friends - one of whom is a dog - and all of them - including the four-legged friend - are wearing sunglasses and pouting.

The group seems to have had a lot of fun. A short video shows them enjoying a large beer in a hut and toasting their successful winter sports day.

Helicopter flight and souvenir photo with the Matterhorn

But things weren't quite so down-to-earth the whole time. As can also be seen in Hemsworth's post, the friends couldn't resist marveling at the picturesque backdrop from above. A helicopter flight took them up high - and the idyllic view could be enjoyed to the full.

A souvenir photo with the world-famous Matterhorn and a video proving that he cuts a fine figure on a snowboard round off Hemsworth's collection of impressions.

In the comments, brother Luke Hemsworth (44) says with a lot of irony: "It's ok, I didn't want to come, I had lots of other things I had to do." Whereupon a follower says that he and his other brother, Liam Hemsworth (35), should simply go on a "revenge vacation".

Kids steal the show from Chris Hemsworth on the slopes

Although Chris Hemsworth usually rides waves on his board, he also likes to get on it in the snow. He recently spent a vacation in the French Alps with his wife Elsa Pataky (48) and their three children.

He also shared a few impressions of this skiing vacation. But it is the couple's twin sons, Sasha and Tristan (10), who put everyone in the shade. They race down the slope with daredevil tricks and leave everyone behind them. Even the "Thor" star, who says: "Another ski trip where the kids continue to make me feel like I don't belong on the mountain."

