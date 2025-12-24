He was Commissario Brunetti: Actor Uwe Kockisch dead - Gallery Uwe Kockisch - here on set - also played in the ARD series "Weissensee". Image: dpa Kockisch died at the age of 81. Image: dpa As Commissario Brunetti, Kockisch solved criminal cases in the picturesque setting of Venice. Image: dpa He was Commissario Brunetti: Actor Uwe Kockisch dead - Gallery Uwe Kockisch - here on set - also played in the ARD series "Weissensee". Image: dpa Kockisch died at the age of 81. Image: dpa As Commissario Brunetti, Kockisch solved criminal cases in the picturesque setting of Venice. Image: dpa

As Commissario Brunetti he investigated in Venice, in "Weissensee" he played a Stasi man: now Uwe Kockisch has died in Madrid at the age of 81.

Actor Uwe Kockisch has died in Madrid at the age of 81.

He became famous with the role of Commissario Brunetti, who investigated in Venice.

As a teenager, Kockisch tried to flee the GDR and had to go to prison for it. Show more

The actor Uwe Kockisch, who became famous as Commissario Brunetti in the ARD crime series Donna Leon, has died. He died in Madrid on Monday at the age of 81, as his agency confirmed to the German Press Agency, citing his wife. The newspaper "Junge Welt" had previously reported.

In 2003, Kockisch succeeded Joachim Król (68), who had previously played the role of Commissario Brunetti investigating in Venice. Kockisch then played the detective until the end of the TV series in 2019. In the ARD crime series based on the novels of the same name by US author Donna Leon (83), Kockisch solved cases in the impressively staged setting of the lagoon city.

The crime series enjoyed great popularity with German television audiences. For example, 5.72 million viewers tuned in to the last Brunetti case "Donna Leon - Stille Wasser" on Christmas Day 2019 despite competition from the "Helene Fischer Show", which was broadcast in parallel on ZDF (18.8 percent).

In a dpa interview on the occasion of the end of the crime series in 2019, Kockisch said the following about filming in Venice: "It was fun. Others often said: "Oh man, man, in Venice!" But we didn't go there to relax. You could still discover the city and get into the story. That was the great pleasure."

Stasi man in "Weissensee"

Kockisch also played Stasi man Hans Kupfer in the TV series "Weissensee", which tells the story of an East Berlin family. The 24 episodes of the saga - which first aired between 2010 and 2018 - were also broadcast on TV channel Erste.

In real life, Kockisch - born on January 31, 1944 in Cottbus - tried to escape from the GDR as a teenager. He spent months in prison for this. He trained at the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts and performed for over two decades at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin and later for an even shorter time at the Berlin Schaubühne.

Kockisch spoke about his time in prison

In an interview with the "Berliner Morgenpost" newspaper, for example, he said that his time in prison had made him ten years more mature. "It was like a permanent state of shock for me. You just do what you're told and keep your mouth shut. You're no longer a subject, you're an object, you can no longer make your own decisions. That made me mature very quickly." However, it wasn't traumatic for him: "It no longer affects me today."

He told Bild in 2023 that he lives in Madrid because he met his wife there. When it gets increasingly gray in Berlin from November onwards, he finds it very nice that the sun is shining outside.