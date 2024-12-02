Married for 20 yearsActress Anna Loos reveals her marriage secret
2.12.2024
Actress couple Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers have been a couple for almost 25 years. Now the 54-year-old has given an insight into everyday married life on the TV program "Riverboat" - and a surprising relationship tip.
Bruno Bötschi
"We have one bathroom, but we actually have two washbasins." Actress and singer Anna Loos gives an insight into everyday married life and a surprising relationship tip in the MDR talk show "Riverboat".
She continues: "Two baths would be even better, but you have to be able to afford them."
The 54-year-old and her husband, actor Jan Josef Liefers, who is four years older, have been a couple for almost 25 years and married for 20 years. However, the similarities stop at the sink - at least for Loos.