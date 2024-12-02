"We have one bathroom, but we actually have two sinks" Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers. Picture: Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/Cover Images

Actress couple Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers have been a couple for almost 25 years. Now the 54-year-old has given an insight into everyday married life on the TV program "Riverboat" - and a surprising relationship tip.

Bruno Bötschi

Like every married couple, Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers face challenges in their relationship from time to time.

To avoid unnecessary arguments, the actor couple have been using separate washbasins in the bathroom for some time.

"Two bathrooms would be even better, but you have to be able to afford that," said Loos on the MDR talk show "Riverboat". Show more

"We have one bathroom, but we actually have two washbasins."

She continues: "Two baths would be even better, but you have to be able to afford them."

The 54-year-old and her husband, actor Jan Josef Liefers, who is four years older, have been a couple for almost 25 years and married for 20 years. However, the similarities stop at the sink - at least for Loos.

"I have a tidiness tick, I'm super tidy and also a bit fussy," reveals the actress. She just doesn't like whiskers in the sink or dried toothpaste.

Loos and Liefers fell in love during filming

However, Anna Loos also says that she doesn't want to dictate to her partner how he should behave in the bathroom or how he should handle his personal hygiene.

Loos does not want to change her husband. That's why she thinks separate washbasins are very good and the better alternative. "Many people also like separate beds, but that's not my thing."

Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers met in 2000 when they were in front of the camera together for the film "Halt mich fest!". They fell in love during filming.

Four years later, Loos and Liefers tied the knot. The couple have two daughters together, who were born in 2002 and 2008.

