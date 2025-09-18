"I'm super happy because I visited my son Lambert, who has been living in Dubai for two years, with my mom": Christine Neubauer. Picture: IMAGO/STAR-MEDIA

For actress Christine Neubauer, the years of radio silence with her only child were the toughest test of her life. Recently, mother and son met in Dubai - and reconciled.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After many years of estrangement, German actress Christine Neubauer and her son Lambert Dinzinger Jr. have become closer again.

A few weeks ago, mother and son met in person in Dubai.

A month ago, actress Christine Neubauer posted pictures on Instagram of a vacation trip with her mother to the United Arab Emirates.

Now the 63-year-old has revealed to Bunte magazine what the real reason for the trip was: a meeting that she had wanted for a long time.

"I'm super happy because I visited my son Lambert, who has been living in Dubai for two years, with my mom."

Reconciliation takes place at the reunion in Dubai

Since separating from Lambert's father 14 years ago, mother and son have had a complicated relationship, but now the tide has turned for the better:

During the reunion in Dubai, mother and son reconciled.

31-year-old Lambert Dinzinger Jr. confirmed the end of the family rift when asked by the "Bunte" editorial team. "The past is behind us, we agree on that."

Years of radio silence between mother and son

Lambert is Christine Neubauers' only child - and comes from her marriage to sports presenter Lambert Dinzinger.

After the couple separated in 2011, the actress decided to divorce shortly afterwards. A step that her then 17-year-old son obviously found difficult to cope with.

The result: years of radio silence. The relationship with his father remained intact, while the relationship with his mother has been strained ever since.

