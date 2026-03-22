CollienFernandes promotes demonstration against sexualized violence The background to the current debate are serious accusations made by Collien Fernandes. Image: dpa Federal Minister of Justice Hubig wants to quickly present a law for better protection against digital violence. Image: dpa In so-called deepfakes, for example, a prominent face is mounted on a naked body with the help of AI. Image: dpa CollienFernandes promotes demonstration against sexualized violence The background to the current debate are serious accusations made by Collien Fernandes. Image: dpa Federal Minister of Justice Hubig wants to quickly present a law for better protection against digital violence. Image: dpa In so-called deepfakes, for example, a prominent face is mounted on a naked body with the help of AI. Image: dpa

Collien Fernandes has made serious accusations against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen. Now the actress is speaking out in a new Instagram post and announcing a demonstration in Berlin today, Sunday.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last week, Collien Fernandes made serious accusations against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen (50) in the magazine "Spiegel".

Presenter and actress Fernandes was a victim of fake profiles, deepfake porn and sexual harassment online for years. Following investigations, her ex-husband was targeted. The presumption of innocence applies.

Collien Fernandes wants to use the case to draw attention to legal loopholes and digital violence.

In an Instagram post , the actress is now promoting a demonstration that is to take place today, Sunday, in Berlin. Show more

The presenter and actress Collien Fernandes is promoting a demonstration against sexualized violence, which is to take place today, Sunday, 4 p.m., in Berlin.

"Sexual violence, physical and psychological violence are more widespread than you might think. They take place in the middle of our society," writes the actress in an Instagram post.

The background to the current debate about digital violence is Fernandes' serious accusations against her ex-partner, actor Christian Ulmen, which were first reported in the German magazine "Der Spiegel".

Ulmen's lawyer Christian Schertz announced that he would take legal action against the reporting, which was "largely inadmissible suspicion-based reporting". In addition, "untrue facts were spread based on a one-sided account".

"Feminist Fight Club!" calls for a demonstration

A newly founded alliance called "Feminist Fight Club!" has called for the demonstration on Sunday at 4 pm. The aim is to show solidarity with all those affected, "to draw attention to structural grievances and legal loopholes in the context of digital and analogue sexualized violence in Germany". As of Saturday afternoon, 500 participants were registered with the police.

Meanwhile, SPD legal and interior politicians welcomed the announcement by Federal Minister of Justice Stefanie Hubig (SPD) to quickly present a law for better protection against digital violence.

"We are definitely lagging behind," said Carmen Wegge, legal policy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, on WDR radio, referring to the legal situation in Germany. She is glad that we are now on the home straight.

Berlin's Senator of the Interior Iris Spranger (SPD) told dpa that she expressly supported Hubig's initiative. "An effective digital violence protection law must close loopholes in criminal law. Anyone who hunts, threatens or degrades people online is attacking their dignity in the same way as on the streets. The state must react to this consistently, decisively and with criminal consequences."

New law should also protect against deepfakes

In their coalition agreement, the CDU/CSU and SPD had agreed to reform cybercriminal law and close gaps in criminal liability, for example "in the case of image-based sexualized violence".

The Minister of Justice announced at the beginning of the month that she would present a draft bill this spring. The aim is to ensure that degrading images disappear from the internet more quickly and that perpetrators can be punished effectively. The draft law is ready and on the home straight, Hubig said on Friday in an Instagram video published by her ministry.

In the ARD program "Tagesthemen", she explained that the draft for a digital violence protection law would go into so-called coordination within the federal government in the coming week. This is an internal coordination process for laws before they are officially launched.

Making production and distribution a criminal offense

The plan is to criminalize the production and distribution of pornographic deepfakes. Those affected will also be able to have accounts from which these acts originate blocked. IP addresses are to be stored for three months for this purpose. "That will help the investigating authorities a lot."

In so-called deepfakes, a woman's face is inserted into another video - such as a porn sequence - or her voice is artificially imitated so that it looks as if she is doing or saying things that never happened.

Neubaur: Equate digital and physical violence

Deputy NRW Minister-President Mona Neubaur advocated a reform of sexual criminal law to put digital and physical violence on an equal footing. "Digital violence is real violence," wrote the Green politician in a guest article for the Düsseldorf newspaper Rheinische Post. This must be reflected in criminal law.

"We therefore want to reform sexual criminal law so that digital and physical violence are treated equally," explained Neubaur. "There are still considerable gaps in criminal liability in the area of deepfakes."

Neubaur also called for specialized courts for sexual violence, both analogue and digital. They already exist in other countries.

More videos from the department