"My beautiful Cindyana, I can't believe you've really left us now": actress Xenia Seeberg (left) mourns the loss of her professional colleague Cindyana Santangelo. Instagram

The acting world is mourning the death of Cindyana Santangelo, who passed away at the age of 58. The exact circumstances of her death are still unclear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Cindyana Santangelo was found lifeless in her Malibu home on March 24 and died in hospital at the age of 58.

The cause of death is as yet unclear; cosmetic syringes were discovered at the scene, but the possibility of foul play has been ruled out.

The acting world, including fellow actress Xenia Seeberg, is mourning the loss of Santangelo, who became famous for her role in "A terribly nice family". Show more

The news of the death of popular actress Cindyana Santangelo has shaken the television world. The 58-year-old, known from the series "A Terribly Nice Family", was found unconscious in her home in Malibu on March 24 and later died in hospital. It is still unclear what caused her death.

According to reports in "People" magazine, cosmetic syringes were discovered in her home following a medical emergency call. It is currently unclear whether these are connected to her sudden death. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has begun an investigation, but does not believe the death was caused by someone else.

A homicide squad is routinely investigating the case to rule out all eventualities.

Friends and celebrities mourn the actress

The news of Cindyana's death has caused great sadness among her fans and friends.

Numerous messages of condolence can be found on her Instagram profile. German actress Xenia Seeberg also expressed her grief in an emotional post: "My beautiful Cindyana, I can't believe that you have really passed away. We just saw each other at your house in Malibu, we talked about all the wonderful times we enjoyed together."

Cindyana Santangelo was not only active as an actress, but also as a model. Her best-known role was as a dancer in the series "A terribly nice family".

She has also appeared in films such as "Hollywood Homicide" alongside Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett. She has also made guest appearances in series such as "CSI: Miami" and "Emergency Room".

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI*.

