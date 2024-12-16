Jill Jacobson was a TV giant: she became world-famous with the series "Falcon Crest" and "Star Trek". Now she has died at the age of 70. IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia

The well-known actress Jill Jacobson, who became famous through series such as "Falcon Crest" and "Star Trek", has died at the age of 70. She leaves behind an impressive career and will be missed by many.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Jill Jacobson, of "Falcon Crest" and "Star Trek" fame, passed away on December 8 in California at the age of 70 after a long illness.

In addition to her acting career, which also included appearances in series and stand-up comedy, she was honored for her volunteer work with the American Cancer Society.

Jacobson leaves behind three children, her dogs Benny and Kowalski, as well as a huge void among family, friends and colleagues. Show more

The American actress Jill Jacobson, known from popular series such as "Falcon Crest" and "Star Trek", has died at the age of 70. According to Hollywood insider Dan Harary, a close friend of the deceased, Jacobson died on December 8 after a long illness at the Culver West Health Center in Cedars-Sinai, California. She is survived by three children from her marriage to singer and songwriter Paul Dorman.

Jacobson achieved great fame through her role in the CBS series "Falcon Crest", in which she appeared in 22 episodes from 1985 to 1987. Her acting performance in the series made her known to a wide audience. From 1986 to 1987, she also appeared in the sequel to the ABC sitcom "The New Gidget". Caryn Richman, her co-star, praised Jacobson's comedic talent and her joie de vivre, which enriched the collaboration on set.

Committed to fighting cancer

In addition to her work in "Falcon Crest", Jacobson also appeared in "Star Trek: The Next Century" (1989) and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1996). In recent years, she has made a name for herself as a stand-up comedian in well-known clubs such as "The Improv" and "The Comedy Store" in Los Angeles.

Away from acting, Jacobson was active as a speaker and was honored for her volunteer work with the American Cancer Society. Her death leaves a void for many relatives, friends and her beloved dogs Benny and Kowalski, who will miss her dearly.

