Almost 20 years later Actress Katharina Böhm makes separation public
Bruno Bötschi
16.4.2025
TV viewers know Katharina Böhm as the detective in the ZDF crime series "Die Chefin". However, the 60-year-old actress usually keeps her private life a secret - until now.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In an interview with the magazine "Bunte", Katharina Böhm dispels rumors that she is still in a relationship with director Rick Ostermann.
- She has never talked much about her relationships in the past, says the 60-year-old actress.
- Katharina Böhm is currently single: "I'm doing better than ever before in my life."
"I've never talked much about my relationship, but perhaps I should say at this point that I've been separated from director Rick Ostermann for 17 years."
In an interview with the magazine "Bunte " this week, Katharina Böhm dispels rumors on the Internet that she is still in a relationship with the filmmaker.
TV viewers know the 60-year-old actress from the ZDF crime series "Die Chefin". She has been solving cases there as a detective for twelve years.
Katharina Böhm keeps her private life a secret
Katharina Böhm has mostly kept her private life a secret in recent years.
When she did talk about her family, it was usually about her son Samuel, who comes from a previous relationship with actor Bernhard Schir.
However, Katharina Böhm always avoided questions about her partnership with director Rick Ostermann - until this week.
Böhm: "I get on very well with myself"
In an interview with "Bunte", the actress now clarifies: "He has been happily married for a long time and has three children. I don't understand why the internet still says we're a couple. I've been happy for ten years."
Böhm is currently single. "I get along very well on my own and I don't need a partner for this happiness. On the contrary."
She continues: "I'm better than I've ever been in my life - except perhaps when I had just become a mother and had a total serotonin high."