TV viewers know Katharina Böhm as the detective in the ZDF crime series "Die Chefin". However, the 60-year-old actress usually keeps her private life a secret - until now.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with the magazine "Bunte" , Katharina Böhm dispels rumors that she is still in a relationship with director Rick Ostermann.

She has never talked much about her relationships in the past, says the 60-year-old actress.

Katharina Böhm is currently single: "I'm doing better than ever before in my life." Show more

"I've never talked much about my relationship, but perhaps I should say at this point that I've been separated from director Rick Ostermann for 17 years."

In an interview with the magazine "Bunte " this week, Katharina Böhm dispels rumors on the Internet that she is still in a relationship with the filmmaker.

TV viewers know the 60-year-old actress from the ZDF crime series "Die Chefin". She has been solving cases there as a detective for twelve years.

Katharina Böhm keeps her private life a secret

Katharina Böhm has mostly kept her private life a secret in recent years.

When she did talk about her family, it was usually about her son Samuel, who comes from a previous relationship with actor Bernhard Schir.

However, Katharina Böhm always avoided questions about her partnership with director Rick Ostermann - until this week.

Böhm: "I get on very well with myself"

In an interview with "Bunte", the actress now clarifies: "He has been happily married for a long time and has three children. I don't understand why the internet still says we're a couple. I've been happy for ten years."

Böhm is currently single. "I get along very well on my own and I don't need a partner for this happiness. On the contrary."

She continues: "I'm better than I've ever been in my life - except perhaps when I had just become a mother and had a total serotonin high."

