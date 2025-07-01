Actress Monika Hansen (right), the mother of Meret (left) and Ben Becker (center), has died at the age of 82 Picture: Getty Images

Actress Monika Hansen has died at the age of 82. Her daughter Meret Becker announced her death today on Instagram: "The most beautiful woman in the world has left us."

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cultural scene in Berlin has lost a formative personality: actress Monika Hansen has died at the age of 82.

The news of her death was announced via the Instagram account of her daughter, actress Meret Becker, who said goodbye to her with emotional words. Show more

Meret Becker and Ben Becker mourn the loss of their mother. As her daughter Meret confirmed, Monika Hansen has passed away at the age of 82.

The 56-year-old posted a photo on Instagram early on Tuesday morning showing her mother as a young woman. She wrote:

"The most beautiful woman in the world has left. She's free, she has always been." In German: "The most beautiful woman in the world has left. She's free, she always has been."

In her post, Becker mentions the date of her mother's birth and death. According to the post, Hansen passed away last Thursday.

Celebrities mourn the death of Monika Hansen

Monika Hansen became known through numerous projects for cinema, theater and television. Among others, she worked with directors Wim Wenders, Luc Bondy and Rosa von Praunheim.

Hansen was married to the actor Rolf Becker until 1971. She had two children with him, Meret and Ben, who are also active as actors today. Her second husband was Otto Sander, who died in 2013.

There is great shock at the death of Monica Hansen. Numerous messages from prominent colleagues expressing their grief can be read under her daughter's Instagram post.

"Your mom was an island of warmth and affection"

Actress Anna Thalbach comments on the post with several rainbows, white doves and hearts.

Actress Nina Kronjäger also expresses her sympathy: "Dear Meret, ah. I wish you a happy farewell. Much strength. Much love."

Katja Riemann writes: "My dearest Meret! Hugs to you ... Your mom was an island of warmth and affection, wherever I met her, in the midst of hustle and bustle or silence, no matter, there she was and always connected immediately, as if we had last seen and spoken yesterday."

Actor Axel Pape comments on the post with the words: "... thinking of you and Monika."

