Hansen was married to the actor Rolf Becker until 1971. She had two children with him, Meret and Ben, who are also active as actors today. Her second husband was Otto Sander, who died in 2013.
There is great shock at the death of Monica Hansen. Numerous messages from prominent colleagues expressing their grief can be read under her daughter's Instagram post.
"Your mom was an island of warmth and affection"
Actress Anna Thalbach comments on the post with several rainbows, white doves and hearts.
Actress Nina Kronjäger also expresses her sympathy: "Dear Meret, ah. I wish you a happy farewell. Much strength. Much love."
Katja Riemann writes: "My dearest Meret! Hugs to you ... Your mom was an island of warmth and affection, wherever I met her, in the midst of hustle and bustle or silence, no matter, there she was and always connected immediately, as if we had last seen and spoken yesterday."
Actor Axel Pape comments on the post with the words: "... thinking of you and Monika."