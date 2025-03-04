Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn announced the winner of the best animated film category at this year's Oscars. KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Andrew Garfield provides a moving moment at the Oscars when he dedicates a touching acceptance speech to Goldie Hawn. Shortly afterwards, the actress surprises everyone with a personal update on her health.

Hawn then asked Garfield for help on stage as she was unable to read the teleprompter due to cataracts.

"I'm totally blind, I mean, I really am," the 79-year-old explained, revealing that she suffers from the eye condition. Show more

At this year's Oscars, Andrew Garfield (41) gave goosebumps with an emotional moment: While presenting the award for Best Animated Film alongside Goldie Hawn (79), he took the opportunity to give a moving acceptance speech.

Garfield, who has repeatedly spoken openly about the loss of his mother Lynn in 2019, addressed touching words to Hawn. Because his mother was a big fan of the acting icon.

"There is someone who gave my mother the greatest joy and comfort in her life," Garfield said while holding Goldie's hand, as reported by People magazine, among others.

"You gave us movies full of joy and lifted our spirits," the "We Live in Time" actor added as tears welled up in his eyes. Goldie Hawn couldn't hide her emotions either and expressed her gratitude.

Goldie Hawn: "I'm completely blind, (...) I really am"

After this moving moment, Goldie Hawn turned to her prepared speech, but suddenly paused.

She turned to Garfield and asked him to read the text on the teleprompter as she could not read it. "I'm totally blind, I mean, I really am," the 79-year-old explained, revealing that she suffers from cataracts.

Garfield told Hawn, "Okay, I got you." He announced the Latvian film "Flow" as the winner of the category.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

