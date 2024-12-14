They were married for 58 years: Senta Berger and her husband Michael Verhoeven, who died in April 2024. (Archive picture). Picture: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Senta Berger's decision shows how deep the loss of her partner goes. In personal words, the actress asked ticket buyers for their understanding after she had to cancel an appearance.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Senta Berger and Michael Verhoeven were a couple for 64 years, 58 of them married. On April 22, 2024, the director died after a short illness.

The cancellation of a Christmas reading in Munich by the 83-year-old actress shows just how heavy the loss of a long-term partner can be.

According to the "Abendzeitung" newspaper, all ticket buyers were sent an attachment with Berger's personal words. Show more

In mourning for her husband Michael Verhoeven, who died on April 22, actress Senta Berger (83) has had to cancel a Christmas reading in Munich at short notice.

"Unfortunately, after a very difficult year for her due to the loss of her husband, it is not possible for Mrs. Berger to present the Christmas reading with the Munich Chamber Orchestra next Sunday," the organizer announced.

According to the Munich newspaper "Abendzeitung", all ticket buyers also received a note with a few personal words from Senta Berger. In it, the actress gives an emotional insight into her emotional life.

Berger: "With these lines I ask for your understanding"

Berger was actually scheduled to perform in Munich tomorrow, Sunday, December 15 - together with the chamber orchestra for a Christmas reading.

"With these lines, I ask for your understanding," writes the actress in the message.

She continues: "The annual Christmas reading has always been something special for me, also because I have felt the connection with you, the audience, so strongly ... I trust that I will soon be able to perform on stage again."

The Christmas reading in Munich will go ahead despite Senta Berger's cancellation. Swiss actor Christian Kohlund' will be taking her place.