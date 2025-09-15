Isabelle Nanty is currently in hospital. AFP

The well-known actress Isabelle Nanty ("Les Tuche", "Amélie Poulain") has been involved in a traffic accident on the A10 in the Yvelines in France. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Isabelle Nanty (63) was a passenger in a rental car on the A10 near Paris on Friday morning.

The driver lost control, the vehicle was involved alone - his driver's license was apparently invalid.

The actress was taken to hospital with pain throughout her body and was classified in critical condition. Show more

French actress Isabelle Nanty was injured in an accident on the A10 highway in the Yvelines on Friday morning. According to French media, the 63-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes van belonging to a rental car company when the vehicle crashed near Saint-Arnoult in the direction of Paris. No other vehicles were involved, as the website "78actu.fr" reports.

Initial investigations by the authorities revealed that the driver's license may have been invalid. There are reports that the driver's license was revoked due to several violations. The car's insurance is also being checked.

Exact state of health still unclear

The fire department arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after 8 am, the Smur emergency team arrived at around 9 am. Nanty complained of pain throughout her body, which is why she was taken to the Percy military hospital in Clamart in a critical condition - escorted by the gendarmerie.

The exact state of her health remains unclear. However, various sources emphasize that her injuries are not life-threatening.

Nanty is one of the best-known faces of French film. She has appeared in successful films such as "Les Visiteurs", "Astérix & Obélix: Mission Cléopâtre", "Amélie" and the comedy series "Les Tuche".