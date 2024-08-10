There are places where ex-Bachelorette Adela Smajic likes to be left alone - for example, sweaty in the fitness center or naked in the women's sauna. Picture: Privat

Since her appearance on the TV show "Bachelorette", Adela Smajic has regularly been recognized in public. This is not all pleasant, as she now reveals in her column in the "Basler Zeitung".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-Bachelorette Adela Smajic is regularly recognized in public and also approached time and again.

In principle, the 31-year-old reality star from Basel has no problem with this.

However, there are places where Smajic would like to be left alone - for example, sweaty in the gym or naked in the women's sauna. Show more

"Imagine if you were approached every time you wanted to be alone for a moment. It's a dilemma - and a balancing act," writes former Bachelorette Adela Smajic in her latest column in the "Basler Zeitung".

The text includes a visit to the gym, followed by a trip to the women's sauna.

You need to know this: The 31-year-old doesn't feel particularly comfortable naked in front of strangers and - sweaty anyway.

Adela Smajic admits to being guilty

But let's start from the beginning: The ex-Bachelorette recently went into training without make-up and "not exactly at her best".

When she had been training on a bike for 25 minutes and was completely sweaty, a man who was apparently training in the same gym sent her a message on Instagram:

"If you weren't staring at the screen like that, I could talk to you once in a while."

In her column, but also to blue News, reality star Smajic admits guilt: "I keep emphasizing, like the Amen in church, that women want to be approached by men more often."

But does a woman want to be approached or even hit on while working out at the gym? "I definitely don't want that," says Smajic.

The conversation in the sauna felt "almost invasive"

The columnist for the "Basler Zeitung" was all the more looking forward to some relaxation time in the women's sauna after the unpleasant come-on in the fitness center: "Relax, switch off, give my body a well-deserved rest."

But things turn out differently.

Just as Adela Smajic has made herself comfortable on the wooden grate, someone behind her says: "So, how's the search for a man going?" Smajic has barely turned around when the woman continues: "You don't know me, but I know you."

What follows, at least according to Smajic, is an unpleasant conversation that is said to have lasted a quarter of an hour. "It almost felt abusive."

He continues: "Do people like that even think for a moment about whether their behavior might be inappropriate? If they did, the answer to their dilemma would only be: yes, it is inappropriate."

"I've been trying for a long time," Adela Smajic told blue News, "to find a balance between the desire for public attention and respecting personal boundaries for myself."

However, she has not yet found a solution that works for her.

