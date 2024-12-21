Adela Smajic got away with a scare: she armed herself with a kitchen knife to fend off a burglar. Privat

Adela Smajic is startled by strange noises and calls the police because she suspects a break-in at the neighbors' house. She arms herself with a kitchen knife.

Adela Smajic, known from the TV show "Bachelorette", recently experienced a disturbing incident in her home. While listening to a podcast, she noticed suspicious noises coming from outside. They sounded like someone was trying to open her neighbor's balcony door. She shared this experience with her followers on her Instagram story and explained that she immediately switched on all the lights and informed her sister. On her sister's advice, she contacted the police, as "20 Minuten" writes.

In the meantime, Adela grabbed a kitchen knife because her pepper spray was in the car. She reported that the police arrived quickly and checked the area. As she heard nothing more from the officers afterwards, she assumed that there was no danger. Adela emphasized that she wanted to draw attention to security in her neighborhood with her post in order to deter thieves.

Adela does not feel safe in Basel

Adela has experienced thefts in her neighborhood in the past, but she herself has never been the victim of a burglary. She says that she has had bags stolen while out and about and that parcels and bicycles have disappeared from her neighbors. In her video, she called on people to inform the police if they suspect criminal activity.

Despite the high crime rate in Basel, Adela does not want to leave the city. She is aware that no city is completely free of crime. Her dog Felix gives her a sense of security, but he wasn't with her that evening as she had to travel the next day and he stayed with her mother.

Adela recently commented on Instagram that she doesn't always feel safe in Basel, especially when she's out and about alone. She had planned to attend an event, but decided against it because there was no parking nearby. She calls for more police presence and better lighting in the city to make residents feel safer.

