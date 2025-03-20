Teenager murders schoolmate: the Netflix four-parter "Adolescence" is the series hype of the hour. Image: Netflix

"Adolescence" on Netflix is considered the series of the hour, and it's not just because of the storytelling without editing and lead actor Owen Cooper (15). The series is narratively perfect and emotionally upsetting.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The thriller series "Adolescence" , available on Netflix since March 13, is the talk of the town.

A teenager under suspicion of murder, a family on the brink: the end of the four-part series is particularly moving.

Director Philip Barantini has now revealed how he managed to make the end of the series, which has no cuts, so emotional. Show more

It is shortly after 6 o'clock in the morning when a special police task force smashes the door of a terraced house in a northern English suburb and storms into the second floor.

There, teenager Jamie Miller, superbly played by Owen Cooper, is lying in bed and wetting his pants from all the excitement. While the police storm his room and arrest the 13-year-old, his parents (Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco) stand helplessly by.

The shy boy is suspected of murder. During the journey to the police station, he is informed of his rights by a policeman. At the station, the boy has to remove his clothes.

Blood and DNA samples are taken. A lawyer in a suit appears, but Jamie insists he has done nothing wrong.

"Emotionally harrowing and narratively perfect"

Released on March 13, the four-part thriller series "Adolescence" by director Philip Barantini is currently the talk of the town - and is topping the Netflix charts worldwide.

The title of the series refers to the phase known as adolescence, the transition period from childhood to adulthood.

Critics praise the social relevance of the series. "Unedited, close to the pulse of youth, emotionally harrowing and narratively perfect: the British miniseries is a streaming event that will be talked about for a long time to come", comments "Watson".

In the second episode, viewers learn more about the course of the investigation when two police officers visit Jamie's school to look for information about the murder weapon.

The father apologizes to a teddy bear

The third episode takes place seven months later. A psychologist (played by Erin Doherty) is asked to make an assessment of Jamie. In the interview, the teenager reveals to her that he had tried to ask Katie out.

Did Jamie kill Katie because she hurt his feelings?

Teeanger Jamie in conversation with his father. Image: Netflix

In the fourth and final episode of the series, set another 13 months later, it's Jamie's father's birthday. While his father, mother and sister (Amélie Pease) are sitting in the car, the imprisoned Jamie calls.

The 13-year-old wishes his father a happy birthday. Later, he tells him for the first time that he will plead guilty at the upcoming trial.

Towards the end of the fourth episode, the father goes into Jamie's room and starts to cry. At the end, he apologizes to a teddy bear for not having been a better father.

"Genuine, unadulterated and unexpected"

According to filmmaker Barantini, private pictures of actor Stephen Graham and his family were put up on the wall for this scene during filming - without his knowledge.

The crew pinned a note on the wall next to it with the text: "We love you. We are so proud of you."

The four-part series "Adolescence" takes place over 13 months and was filmed with no apparent cuts, adding to the drama. Image: Netflix

When Graham saw the photos with the news, he says he broke down emotionally. "The takes before that were completely different," says Barantini.

He continued: "They were all incredibly emotional. But this last take we used was real, genuine and unexpected."

Conclusion: "Adolescence" is less about the question of who the murderer is. Instead, the four-part Netflix series aims to explore the possible motive behind the crime. The answers are terrifying.

